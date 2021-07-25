On July 17, the Trudeau government cut Canada Repair Benefit (CRB) nga 40 percent. CRB is the main benefit of the COVID-19 Liberal Parties for unemployed workers who lack sufficient hours to qualify for employment security. The cut will change CRB from $ 500 a week to $ 300 before the programs end on September 25th. Liberals are pushing ahead with the cuts even though the party acknowledges that many of the jobs lost by the pandemic do not return with the same pay rate. Instead of additional workers’ support, the party is instead doubling its commitment to technology entrepreneurship. Yetsht is another sign that Justin Trudeaus party is agreeing to a post-pandemic austerity regime, in which employers will impose a new regressive standard on people working across Canada, leading to widening inequality and increasing precision in labor market, all in the name of innovation.

The cut was announced at Budget 2021 the same budget that observed the following: Prolonged unemployment spells mean that many at-risk workers risk being pulled out of the workforce or seeing their skills eroded, with lasting impacts on their lifetime earnings and the broad labor market, which can take years. to return. Business investment is, as well Bloomberg records, below pre-crisis levels. on 312,000 people have not been able to find work for more than a year. Unemployment has remained high with 8.2 percent in May, up from 8.1 percent in April, driven in part by output job cuts. A proposed reduction in unemployment support is undoubtedly a weak policy response to low employment opportunities. But it is not an accident. In fact, it reflects the future reality for which CRB intended to pave the way for preparing Canadian workers for lower wages and a much more uncertain future. The Canada Repair Benefit was created in response to claims by right-wing media and big business that the Minimum Wage Emergency Response in Canada was CERB incredibly generous. Both CERB and CRB were established as COVID-19 support for workers who, due to interruptions of years and the tightening of qualification, were not covered from the existing employment insurance system. However, the Canadian business class got impressed with CERB distributions. CERB may have empowered workers in the midst of the pandemic to get away from risky low-wage jobs, but big business claimed it exceeded the brand and simply encouraged workers to refuse work. They found an acceptable audience for this argument in the Trudeaus cabinet. Unlike CERBs, CRB mandates that workers must reapply every two weeks. Requires recipients to seek reasonable employment to continue to qualify. Federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, addressing the House of Commons in september 2020, calmed concerns that CRB would be too generic: We have made a lot of efforts to ensure that there are no incentives to work. These new benefits really work like securing employment: People need to look for work, be available for work, accept a reasonable job offer, and be present in the country. If the federal government finds that a CRB recipient has refused reasonable work, they will cut their support for ten weeks, during which time they are not eligible to reapply for the program. Nowhere, however, is it reasonably determined by the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA). The CRB guidelines specify that recipients are not required to accept work outside their skill set. For programs offerings there is no clear protection against pay cuts or hours: Accepting part-time work may be reasonable if it is with your previous employer with the same or similar pay, with the possibility of working more hours in the future. Arriving for comment, the CRA will not disclose how many workers have been penalized for refusing reasonable employment, claiming that such disclosure would jeopardize CRAs compliance activities. In accordance with the Ministry of Finance Mandate for 2021, the program is set to expire in September, always containing a sunset clause in order to avoid creating new permanent expenses.