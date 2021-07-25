International
Justin Trudeaus Post-Pandemic Plans will leave Canadian workers behind
On July 17, the Trudeau government cut Canada Repair Benefit (CRB) nga 40 percent. CRB is the main benefit of the COVID-19 Liberal Parties for unemployed workers who lack sufficient hours to qualify for employment security. The cut will change CRB from $ 500 a week to $ 300 before the programs end on September 25th.
Liberals are pushing ahead with the cuts even though the party acknowledges that many of the jobs lost by the pandemic do not return with the same pay rate. Instead of additional workers’ support, the party is instead doubling its commitment to technology entrepreneurship.
Yetsht is another sign that Justin Trudeaus party is agreeing to a post-pandemic austerity regime, in which employers will impose a new regressive standard on people working across Canada, leading to widening inequality and increasing precision in labor market, all in the name of innovation.
The cut was announced at Budget 2021 the same budget that observed the following:
Prolonged unemployment spells mean that many at-risk workers risk being pulled out of the workforce or seeing their skills eroded, with lasting impacts on their lifetime earnings and the broad labor market, which can take years. to return.
Business investment is, as well Bloomberg records, below pre-crisis levels. on 312,000 people have not been able to find work for more than a year. Unemployment has remained high with 8.2 percent in May, up from 8.1 percent in April, driven in part by output job cuts.
A proposed reduction in unemployment support is undoubtedly a weak policy response to low employment opportunities. But it is not an accident. In fact, it reflects the future reality for which CRB intended to pave the way for preparing Canadian workers for lower wages and a much more uncertain future.
The Canada Repair Benefit was created in response to claims by right-wing media and big business that the Minimum Wage Emergency Response in Canada was CERB incredibly generous. Both CERB and CRB were established as COVID-19 support for workers who, due to interruptions of years and the tightening of qualification, were not covered from the existing employment insurance system.
However, the Canadian business class got impressed with CERB distributions. CERB may have empowered workers in the midst of the pandemic to get away from risky low-wage jobs, but big business claimed it exceeded the brand and simply encouraged workers to refuse work. They found an acceptable audience for this argument in the Trudeaus cabinet. Unlike CERBs, CRB mandates that workers must reapply every two weeks. Requires recipients to seek reasonable employment to continue to qualify.
Federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, addressing the House of Commons in september 2020, calmed concerns that CRB would be too generic:
We have made a lot of efforts to ensure that there are no incentives to work. These new benefits really work like securing employment: People need to look for work, be available for work, accept a reasonable job offer, and be present in the country.
If the federal government finds that a CRB recipient has refused reasonable work, they will cut their support for ten weeks, during which time they are not eligible to reapply for the program. Nowhere, however, is it reasonably determined by the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA).
The CRB guidelines specify that recipients are not required to accept work outside their skill set. For programs offerings there is no clear protection against pay cuts or hours:
Accepting part-time work may be reasonable if it is with your previous employer with the same or similar pay, with the possibility of working more hours in the future.
Arriving for comment, the CRA will not disclose how many workers have been penalized for refusing reasonable employment, claiming that such disclosure would jeopardize CRAs compliance activities. In accordance with the Ministry of Finance Mandate for 2021, the program is set to expire in September, always containing a sunset clause in order to avoid creating new permanent expenses.
BMO Capital Markets It provides unprecedented increase in corporate profits by the end of the years. But Globe and Mail creates a different image of Canada’s future, envisioning as a large cadre of unemployed, less educated workers, and a host of unfilled jobs. Predictions from Conference Board of Canada predict the average wage increase will fall to 1.6 percent this year, from a current growth of 2 percent in 2020. And earlier this month, Globe warning that cuts in COVID support may result in more aggravated loans. This prospect is a real risk because Canadian families are among the most indebted in Europe plan.
Job cuts and available hours have particularly affected women and young people. By the end of 2020, single-parent mothers have almost worked 40 percent less hours than they did before the pandemic. We can lose this generation, Qualtrough told Radio CBC, unless we intentionally or unintentionally support the sides of their possibilities. Qualtrough promised to make sure no one was left behind a repeated line ad nauseam by Liberals with few results to show. In the wake of the pandemic, young people face long-term scarring and double the rate of regular unemployment, according to Minister Qualtrough.
A clear post-COVID social divide is emerging, in which working people will have less to do and a handful will enjoy greater profit.
In his budget address, Trudeau promised to explode our way out of the COVID recession and build a more resilient, prosperous and innovative Canada. In response to concerns about a safe intervention, a slower recovery for working women Trudeau offers something other than possible healthy bites. Promises to grow public funding for women-led startups to influence the best of the best, Trudeau is confident in Canadas chutzpah entrepreneur: We would be foolish not to massively roll out access to the capital challenge.
Instead of supporting workers, Liberals are applauding strategies for breakers, such as Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative. They are too proposing a spending of $ 2.6 billion at the Business Development Bank of Canada. This is a new spin on an old plan to start prosperity by luxuriating Canadian owners with hundreds of millions of new subsidies while cutting support for workers.
Liberals are doubling in terms of them $ 918 million supercluster initiative, owning an additional $ 60 million to deploy Silicon Valley made in Canada. Investing in technology has been a passion of Trudeaus for years in 2016 he rhapsodized on the subject in front of an audience in Davos:
Just look at Silicon Valley. She dances with ideas and experiments. We have a diverse and creative population, exceptional education and healthcare systems, and advanced infrastructure. We have social stability, financial stability and a government ready to invest in the future.
In 2018, the Trudeau Liberals created The supercluster initiative, which aimed to create, with public seed money, dense networks of technology firms across diseased industrial centers. This federal funding would match over $ 1 billion in private sector funding along with public university money. Over time, it had to generate fifty thousand jobs and $ 50 billion in GDP. It did not work that way.
In October 2020, the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) PRESENT that while forty-five supercluster projects were earmarked for support, less than 2,600 of the fifty thousand promised places had been created. He also found that he was unable to discern the nature of these jobs; whether they are full-time, part-time, permanent or temporary. Furthermore, the PBO determined that the initiative is unlikely to be enough to generate $ 50 billion over ten years or to push hard on the path to a technological revolution: To the knowledge of PBOs, the ministry has no objectives measurable for any of these metrics.
The poor performance of the supercluster initiative does not inspire much confidence in the Liberals $ 443.8 million Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. That these jobs in the technology sector, if they materialize, will pay more than the missing ones, contradicts research conducted by industry and the federal government itself. Technology sectors Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal have been constantly subject to praise. Still, however, the praise has been for these relatively low cities of business taxes and competitive labor costs, measured primarily by wages, salaries, and benefits.
According to at the Information and Communication Technology Council (ICTC), Vancouvers offers as a potential business hub for Amazon similarly dependent on significantly lower wages in Vancouver versus many other U.S. cities (and Canada). Overall, the ICTC notes that when it comes to withdrawing the U.S. MNC, lower wages have really acted as an incentive. A CBRE Group Summer 2020 report entitled Canadian results Talent talent briefs policymakers that technological labor costs are weighed more than office rents when firms decide whether to expand or not.
Federal governments Invest in Canada the program itself boasts that Canada ranks first in labor force competition across sectors including university graduates. A report from February by Canada Policy Horizons found that expanding the use of sophisticated online platforms could further allow Toronto firms to reduce labor costs by 50 to 70 percent.
While the Trudeau Liberals promise a future that leaves no one behind, they are now building a Canada that will have left large parts of the country. The hippie investment in technology seems to be in direct contradiction to what the tech sector investors themselves are saying will not help the vast majority of working people. With bleak prospects for its post-pandemic labor market, insufficient worker support and a broken employment insurance system, Canada’s return to normalcy means only less security and lower wages for the most part. large workforce.
