House Dems is developing a budget that will allow taxpayers to fund abortion abroad

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has passed various spending packages that would effectively break down a long legislative wall between taxpayer money and abortions.

In a series of unprecedented moves, the Democrats REMOVED language banning funding for abortions abroad (The Helms Amendment, adopted in 1973) and at home (The Hyde Amendment, 1976) both polls have shown to be unpopular with the majority of the American public.

A Marist poll, released in collaboration with Columbus Anti-Abortion Knights this year, found that 77% of Americans oppose “using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries.”

House Democrat-led House Committees also voted on appropriations that lifted long-standing bans on funding abortions of federal inmates, abortions in DC (aka Dornan change), Peace Corps (Young) funding and funding for electoral abortion services or covering administrative costs under the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program (Smith FEHBP)

Expenditures approved so far also exclude a requirement that foreign NGOs not perform abortions if they receive federal funding. This in addition to the administration decides to repeal the Mexico City Policy, which blocks the flow of taxpayer money to organizations that promote abortions.

Many of them have been in effect continuously for decades. According to the March Against Abortion for Life, the ban on prisoners was first enacted in fiscal year 1987 and has been in effect continuously since 1996. Beyond full funding constraints, the language that would ban the Department of Health has also been removed. and Human Services (HHS) beneficiaries of funding from discrimination by health care entities that refuse to provide, pay for or refer to abortion.

Shortfalls in the House of Representatives budget represent a dramatic change from previous years in which Americans could have avoided funding some abortions even if they disagreed with the practice.

“The pro-abortion democratic agenda to eliminate popular, saving defenses is a sad and drastic change,” said Susan B. Anthony Legislative Director Jamie Dangers.

“Changes similar to Hyde and Hyde have been bilateral policies for decades, both in Congress and in the White House, as they were endorsed by Democratic presidents from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama. The extreme position of Democratic leaders to push for abortion funding is not just wrong, but politically unstable – alienating their base as well. “

President Biden, who supported Hyde for decades until recently, previously indicated the move was a compromise that protected the conscience of the people.

“If it’s not a government business, then you have to accept that whole concept, which means it does not prescribe your right to an abortion and does not take your money to help someone else do an abortion,” it i said UPI in 1986

But after changing his position during the presidential race, Biden proposed a budget that excluded language for Hyde.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Portrayed Hyde’s departure as a sign of the far-left Democratic Party. Without his support, it is unlikely that the Senate where Republicans are affiliated with Democrats and their independent allies will approve taxpayer funds for abortions. The resulting compromise is likely to be an ongoing resolution that preserves Trump-era spending.

Regardless, the legislation seemed to signal how Democrats would act if they gained a significant majority in the chamber.

During a full committee meeting, Appropriation Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Ct., Said: “The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a large number of inequalities and failures in our public health and human services system that left many Americans vulnerable to take care of themselves. ”

She added: “This is why I am proud that this bill promotes equal treatment for women by raising funding for Title X and repealing the discriminatory change of Hyde. The repeal of the Hyde Amendment is the best thing we can do for support our mothers and families and help prevent, rather than penalize unwanted pregnancies and, later, the most dangerous and costly abortions ”.

Congressional Democrats and other attorneys often push Hyde’s departure, arguing that it disproportionately affects minority women and low-income women. But because minority women disproportionately abort, anti-abortion advocates suggest the current use of the procedure is racist.

“Your ZIP code, income, or the type of health insurance you have should never determine what kind of essential health care services you can use,” Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a press release last week. “Time spent for Congress to remove these racist, discriminatory barriers to abortion care from our federal laws,” she continued.

Congressional Democrats are preparing to combine several embezzlement packages into one “minibus,” or broader spending package, for next week. The initial package will include budget allocations for Agriculture, Energy and Water, the Interior, Financial Services, Labor and Health and Human Services, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transport and Housing, and Urban Development. The State-Overseas Operations Package, which leaves the language for Helms, could also be considered next week.

In the fight to restore Hyde, Acquisition Committee Ranking Member Kay Granger, R-Texas, said the removal of change by Democrats was “deeply troubling.”

“Hyde’s provisions have kept annual federal spending bills from being included in abortion policy for forty years,” she said. “The removal of this provision is deeply troubling to me, both morally and what it means for the budget allocation process and bipartisanship ahead.”

Her change to restore Hyde received support from committee Republicans and Rep. Democratic Henry Cuellar of Texas. In contrast, no Republican voted for the final packages coming out of the Appropriations Committee.

She also echoed Susan B. Anthony’s list at retention that Hyde had prevented a great deal of abortions. The anti-abortion group estimated that after 40 years in the books, Hyde had saved more than 2.4 million lives.

The Democrats ‘appropriation committee did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Mayor Rosa DeLauro has criticized Hyde in the past, calling it “a discriminatory policy” that led to women being “denied their right to an abortion”.

“The right to choose is a fundamental right that affects not only the health and well-being of individuals, but also their economic freedom,” said Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Md., In Mars.

She and more than 100 of her colleagues introduced the Law on Abortion is Health Care Everywhere.

“In practice,” she said, “Helms has banned all US foreign aid funds from being used for any abortion care. As the largest government funder of global health, including family planning and reproductive health services, the United States the United States must grow and do everything we can to prevent negative maternal health outcomes.

“But instead, we have archaic language that creates an arbitrary line between abortion and all other health care services, limiting the possibility of critical care, especially in the Global South. Plain totally wrong for the United States to force “A healthcare provider in another country has to choose between limiting the care they can give patients and maintaining critical funding. Doctors vow not to do harm.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News.