A key group of G20 leaders is committed to climate targets that could lead to catastrophic global warming, scientists have warned. They say China, Russia, Brazil and Australia all have energy policies linked to the 5C rise in atmospheric temperatures, a rise in heat that would bring devastation to much of the planet.

The analysis, by peer-reviewed group Paris Equity Check, raises serious concerns about the prospects of key climate deals reached at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in three months. The conference hailed as one of the most important climate summits ever organized will try to push policies to keep global warming at 1.5C by agreeing on a global policy to end net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 .

The EU and the UK have outlined discharge promises that could bring the world closer to these aspirations. However, those of China, Russia, Brazil and Australia that remain dependent on the constant burning of fossil fuels would cause temperatures to rise by 5C if followed by the rest of the world. This dramatic discrepancy reveals a deep divide over the energy and environmental policies of the world’s richest nations. Without more ambition from China, Brazil, Russia and Australia, Cop26 will fail to provide the future our planet needs, warned Tanya Steele, WWF chief executive.

The big difference between the climate plans of the various G20 nations which together are responsible for 85% of all global carbon emissions was highlighted last week in Naples, when a meeting of energy and environment ministers of member states ended with the group that failed to agree on a package of commitments to tackle climate change. The G20 is failing to deliver, said online activist network Avaaz.

The G20 summit was seen as a critical milestone that led to the Cop26 and its failure to find common ground underscores the fundamental changes that divide nations into groups and show that it will not be easy to secure a meaningful agreement on Scotland.

This point was supported by Yann Robiou du Pont, lead researcher for Paris Equity Tracker analysis. Research underscores what many of us fear: large economies are simply not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis and, in many cases, G20 countries are leaving us on track [for] a world with more heat waves, floods and extreme weather events.

A world that would be 5C hotter than it was before the Industrial Revolution, when fossil fuel burning began, would be one in which a quarter of the global population would face extreme drought for at least a month in white; rainforests would be destroyed; and melting of ice sheets will result in dangerous sea level rise.

In addition, the loss of reflective ice from the poles could cause the oceans to absorb more solar radiation, while permanent freezing melts in Siberia and other regions would release methane bundles, another harmful greenhouse gas. Inevitably, temperatures will rise further.

In contrast, scientists say that if the temperature rise can be kept below 1.5C, then the worst effects of climate change can be prevented even though they also show that temperatures have already risen by 1.2C, leaving the world to face too narrow boundaries to avert the worst impacts of global warming over the next 30 years.

The extent of the climate crisis has also been highlighted this month by extreme weather events causing devastation around the world: deadly floods have engulfed Germany, Belgium and China, while massive fires have gripped the US and Siberia. Global warming has been implicated in every case.

Ahead of Cop26, we now have to see action and owe it to the most vulnerable countries to come together. Failure to meet our commitments is not an option and we should not be found wanting, said Alok Sharma, the former UK business secretary who is now president of Cop26. Sharma last week was strongly critical of countries such as major emitters Russia and China who need to do more to tackle climate change, he warned.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries committed to presenting new climate plans every five years with a view to limiting global warming to below 2C, targeting 1.5C, compared to pre-industrial levels. However, earlier this year, the United Nations issued a red alert on current climate plans, warning that they were nowhere near meeting the Paris goals.

The International Energy Agency recently said that if the world were to stay within 1.5C of heat, all development and further exploration of new fossil fuel sources should cease by this year.

President Joe Bidens’s climate envoy, John Kerry, told the Observer that the US was carefully considering the implications of the IEA report. I know people are very aware of the need to shift our programs and policies [in a way that] really hugs him hard, he said. Everyone in the world needs to work for this. We have to think differently. We need to push hard in another direction [from fossil fuels].

He said Biden was also working to ensure the US and China complied with the need to stay within 1.5C.

First thing [Biden] the hope for China is for China to recognize the reality of where we are all, and where China is, and what we need to do to make it work. China is a global leader with a special responsibility to make sure we are all meeting [climate goals]. We want to find common ground.

He said there were no plans for a US-China summit, such as President Barack Obama held with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the Paris conference, but said such a meeting was not ruled out.

He added: “Many talks with China have not yet reached an agreement.