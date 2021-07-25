Yes, it is grim, says the expert who tested the latest world forecast of the 1970s Climate change

orUN Sustainability Meeting a few years ago, an economic policy official came to Gaya Herrington and was introduced. Taking her name for a riff in James Lovelocks’s Gaia hypothesis-as-an-organism, he remarked: Gaya is not a name, his responsibility.

Herrington, a Dutch sustainability researcher and advisor to the Club of Rome, a Swiss thinktank, has made headlines in recent days as she was the author of a report that seems to show a controversial study of the 1970s that predicted the collapse of civilization was apparently timely.

Coming in the midst of a cascade of alarming environmental events, from wildfires in the western United States and Siberia to German floods and a report suggesting the Amazon forest may no longer be able to function as a carbon sink, Herringtons’ work predicted that collapse could come around 2040 if current trends are maintained.

Research by Herrington, a rising star in efforts to put data analysis at the center of efforts to curb climate change, confirmed the most grim scenarios presented in a 1972 MIT historical study, Growth Limits, that presented different results for what might have happened when the rise of industrial civilization collided with finite resources.

Now, with the climate crisis increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, and many single events shown to be exacerbated by global warming, the Club of Rome, publisher of the original MIT paper, is back in the study.

From a research perspective, I felt a data check of a decades-old model against empirical observations would be an interesting exercise, said Herrington, a sustainability analyst at accounting giant KPMG who recently described greenhouse gas emissions. as a common, existential challenge.

MIT scientists said we should act now to achieve a smooth transition and avoid costs, the Herrington told the Guardian this week. That did not happen, so we were seeing the impact of climate change.

Since its publication, Growth Limits have sold more than 30 million copies. It was published just four years after Paul Ehrlichs Population Bomb warned of an impending population collapse. By providing MIT analysis and other sentence-filled forecasts, both helped foster the environmental movements of the ages, from Greenpeace to First Land !.

Herrington, 39, says she undertook the update (available at KPMG Website and is credited to its publisher, the Yale Journal of Industrial Ecology) independently of pure curiosity about data accuracy. Its findings were bleak: the current data fit well with 1970s analyzes that showed economic growth could end at the end of the current decade and collapse could come about 10 years later (in the worst-case scenarios).

The time of the Herringtons letter, as world economies face the impact of the pandemic, is very ancient as governments largely seek to bring economies back to business growth as usual, despite loud warnings that continued economic growth is incompatible with sustainability .

Earlier this year, in a paper entitled Beyond Growth, the analyst clearly wrote: Between the global slowdown and the risks of depression of growth potential from climate change, social unrest, and geopolitical instability, to name a few, responsible leaders face the possibility that growth will be limited in the future. And only a fool continues to pursue an impossibility.

Herrington, who as a bachelor in econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master in sustainability from Harvard, believes that the field of economic sustainability needs to be done in an observable science that can be acted upon.

Her motivation, she says, is for the well-being of future generations. I wish the kids were okay, even if none of them were mine, she says. I am driven by a passion for sustainability. They always have been.

The policy official who approached her at the UN meeting and talked about the meaning and responsibility of her name was not necessarily wrong, she adds. He was right in the sense that my driving has always come naturally to me.

The main finding of my study is that we still have a choice to rank with a scenario that does not end in collapse Gaya Herrington

The MIT study, says Herrington, was never about forecasting but about showing possible paths ahead during a time of great change. Herringtons review concludes that the 1972 study was essentially targeted. The authors of the 1972 study, Herrington points out, were looking for paths to a more stable world in terms of economic growth.

She says there is nothing inevitable in her predictions even now.

The main finding of my study is that we still have a choice to rank with a scenario that does not end in collapse. With innovation in business, along with new developments from governments and civil society, continuing to update the model offers a different perspective on the challenges and opportunities we have to create a more sustainable world.

At the same time, she says, the main concern of the MIT study has been replaced. Lack of resources was not the challenge that people thought it would be in the ’70s and population growth was not the fear it was in the’ 90s. Now the concern is pollution and how it fits perfectly with what climate scientists say, she said.

Technological advances have simply meant that we go deeper and deeper to extract fossil fuels, and despite some efficiencies, consumption and emissions have only increased. The MIT authors, she points out, predicted so much.

They said that even if we renew ourselves from lack of resources, we will probably see an increase in pollution from those adjustments if we do not also limit our ongoing search for growth, she said.

In the new study, Herrington focused on two scenarios using a range of variables, or markers, including population, fertility levels, mortality rates, industrial production, food production, services, non-renewable resources, persistent pollution, human well-being and ecological footprint,

According to one, the business as commonly called, or BAU2, growth would stagnate and combine with population collapse. The other technology, called inclusive technology (CT), modeled slow economic growth without social collapse. Both scenarios show a stagnation of growth within a decade or more from now, the study says, adding that tracking continued growth is not possible.

Sustainability is the answer, she says.

There is a sustainable way to create value and prosperity that also has immense economic potential. Doing good can still yield a profit. In fact, we are seeing examples of this happening now. Expanding those efforts now creates a world full of opportunities that is also sustainable, she said.

Ironically, the pandemic, she believes, has even shown the world what might be possible.

We were fully capable of making big changes, and we have seen with the pandemic, but we must act now if we are to avoid costs much greater than sight, she said.