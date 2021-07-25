Indonesia, Asia’s COVID epicenter, extends curbs by a week





A man wearing a protective mask pushes a cart in a traditional market amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 24, 2021. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) – Indonesia extended its COVID-19 restrictions by one week until August 2 in a bid to curb infections, President Joko Widodo announced on Sunday after the government said it would add intensive care units between a increase in the dead. Indonesia has become Asia’s COVID-19 epicenter with submerged hospitals, particularly on the densely populated island of Java and Bali, where oxygen supplies are dwindling. Read more “I would like to thank all Indonesians for their understanding and support for the curbs that have been effective for 23 days,” said the president, known as Jokowi, adding that COVID infections and hospital bed occupancy had dropped, without specifying by the way how many. Significantly looser than previous curbs, Jokowi said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on “some activities” while allowing the opening of traditional markets and outdoor restaurants, with some restrictions. Some businesses, from salons and laundries to car repair shops, are now allowed to open. Indonesia last week reported record high deaths in four separate days, the latest of which was 1,566 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative deaths to more than 83,000. Total infections have risen to more than 3.1 million, though health experts say both deaths and the number of cases have been estimated. The average number of COVID-19 deaths reported daily in Indonesia has risen for 10 consecutive days, a Reuters tracker shows. Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who oversees the COVID response in Java and Bali, said on Saturday that “deaths have increased due to a number of factors: full hospitals, patients admitted with low satiety or dying unmonitored in self-isolation “, adding that ICUs will be added to the areas that have reported the highest number of deaths. Less than 7% of Indonesia’s 270 million population has been fully vaccinated, with Southeast Asia the largest country depending largely on shootings produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O). Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Tabita Sunday; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina; Edited by Edwina Gibbs and Nick Macfie Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesia-prepares-more-icu-units-waits-see-if-covid-curbs-will-be-extended-2021-07-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos