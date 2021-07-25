Liberal leaders, NDP, Tory all oppose government funding for North Pulp

The three main leaders of Nova Scotia political parties may not agree on much, but there is one issue on which they share the same view: if the owners of the North Pulp factory in Pictou County get approval to reopen the fenced site, they should not be counted on financial assistance from the future provincial government.

Officials with the factory recently announced the details of their proposal to restart the factory, which has been closed since February 2020. The $ 350 million project will eventually be submitted to the province for environmental review, however the ownership has not yet provided details on how it would finance the plan if they get the green light.

Apparently, the people of Nova Scotia will not cheat.

“Supporters and companies wanting to do business here need to put their capital into it,” said Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, who added that he is opposed to the kind of forgivable loans given to mills in the past, most recently by the former MDP government.

“We support business; we do it by reducing the regulatory burden and we continue to support our traditional sectors like forestry, but they will have to decide their own [money] forward “

Tory leader Tim Houston says his party, if they form the government, would not provide money for Northern Pulp. (Jeorge Sadi / CBC)

Network leader Tim Houston has a similar view.

“If a company wants to build a factory, then the company must be able to finance it,” he said.

Houston said his party platform is focused on supporting rooted and growing companies here.

“I think there are many ways we can invest in economic development and I am very focused on investing at the working family level,” he said.

NDP leader Gary Burrillsaid Northern Pulp has “a long way to go and a terrible job to do to get himself into the place of public trust, where the provincial government must consider a financial request from that company.”

And while Burrillis was not keen on the idea of ​​financial support for the plant, he is even more emphatic in what is appropriate to be the most controversial part of the company proposal: sending wastewater to Pikturou Harbor.

“No, no, never,” Burrill said.

NDP leader Gary Burrill, seen here during a recent campaign ban, says he opposes the proposal by Northern Pulp to release treated wastewater into the Paintourour Harbor. (Jeorge Sadi / CBC)

While leaks from a restarted factory will have to go somewhere, Burrill said there is still a lot of work to be done by the company to show it is prepared to be a good corporate citizen.

“It’s up to the company to come up with a proposal that both meets a scientific standard and meets generates public trust,” he said. “I think the company has a long, long way to go before it reaches that second standard.”

Houston said he is pleased the project is undergoing the strictest environmental assessment process possible by the province. He is not ready to completely dismiss the idea of ​​any leak in the port, though he said it worries him.

“At any time we are talking about discharge from a production facility of any kind, we need to make sure we understand what is in it, we need to understand the branching and interactions with the environment where it is going,” he said.

“These are all very detailed scientific questions that are beyond my salary grade, but of course I understand and feel the same anxiety that someone needs to understand this and be able to give us all confidence that it is safe. “.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin says a government he leads would not provide financial assistance to the North Pulp factory. (Robert Short / CBC)

Rankin said the environmental assessment process should be fair but rigorous, something he is confident the Class 2 assessment will achieve. This process can take several years and is more complete than the Class 1 assessment.

Houston, who has represented Pictou East for two terms, said the plant has always been a polarizing issue and, if anything, more has been done since it closed after the company failed to obtain environmental approval for a treatment plant. previously proposed wastewater.

The replacement seat was sought after the Liberal government legislated the closure of Boat Harbor. The former tidal estuary served as a destination for mill leaks for decades before finally closing at the end of January2020. Locals have since noticed an improvement in air and water quality since the mill closed, while members of the forestry industry have shown the loss of a large market for pulp.

“Those people who were against him have what they will see as a test to support their position, and those who, you know, were still in his favor are probably still in his favor and are pointing to the scale. and the investment that is being considered, “Houston said.

