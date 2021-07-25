Japan enjoys golden day, Tunisian swimmer stuns superpowers

Japan’s Horigome wins first gold on skateboard

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) – The Tokyo Olympics kicked off a day of high drama on Sunday with a stunning pool surprise, one of David v Goliath’s big cycling victories and double gold judo as Japan continued their start. golden.

The host nation first won the gold medal in skateboarding courtesy of Yuto Horigome, then saw Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi make history as the first siblings to win gold at various events on the same day in any sport . With swimmer Yui Ohashi also the winner, Japan’s total gold medal tally rose to five, one behind China and one ahead of the United States.

Tunisia is unlikely to add to their lone gold, but no Games medal will be celebrated wilder than the one won with the stunning achievement of 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui, who rocked the swimming superpowers with the victory from the eighth lane at 400 meters for men. free style.

“It’s a dream come true and it came true – it was my best race ever,” Hafnaoui said in an underestimation of the Olympic level as he held Australian Jack McLoughlin and American Kieran Smith despite qualifying for the finals.

Hafnaoui received the final rating as American medal machine Michael Phelps, the greatest swimmer in history, labeled his performance as an “incredible swim”.

“The difference between these Olympics and the past is that every single person in the final has a chance to win gold,” Phelps said.

Skaterboarder Horigome, who grew up in the Tokyo ward where the event is being held, took gold in the Games debut of a sport once seen as a counter-culture symbol and, ironically, still symbolized by plastered “no skateboard” signs on the outer walls of the scene.

“It felt significant to be back in the Koto neighborhood, it meant so much more to me,” said Horigome, who moved to the United States after high school to pursue his skateboard ambitions.

The day the Abe family will never forget began when Uta triumphed in the 52kg women’s category. The 21-year-old had reached the final but then plunged deep into the Golden Score before overtaking France’s Amandine Buchard.

Hifumi, 23, won gold in the men’s 66kg final against Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia.

Ohashi had started things for Japan with the victory in the women’s 400m medley and the gold rush was a boost for organizers hoping to see a rise in enthusiasm for the late Olympics among the Japanese public, who are working under a state of emergency. In the capital. .

Five years ago in Rio, Annemiek van Vleuten suffered a horrific crash in the women’s cycling race when she was on the right track to win and she contributed another memorable Olympic moment on Sunday – again for all the wrong reasons.

The little-known Austrian amateur Anna Kiesenhofer made a bold solo break and somehow stayed clear to cross the border looking absolutely incredible. She was not alone, as the Dutch team of four highly experienced women seeking a third title in a row were somewhat unaware that she had escaped.

It opens an embarrassing celebration of air punches by Van Vleuten who crossed the second line but thinking she had won.

“Did I get it wrong?” She asked the team masseur at the finish line. She did spectacularly – leaving full-time teacher Kiesenhofer with something very special to show September is coming.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Skateboard – Men’s Road – Medal Ceremony – Ariake Urban Sports Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Yuto Horigome of Japan poses with his gold medal during the medal ceremony. REUTERS / Toby Melville Read more

“I’m glad I was not too scared and just went for it,” Kiesenhofer said after winning Austria’s first cycling gold since the 1896 inaugural Games.

The first World Games record came in the pool as the Australian women returned home to the 4x100m final.

Chase Kalisz awarded Team USA the first gold medal in the men’s 400m medley.

In tennis, Japan’s Naomi Osaka won her first round match – the first since retiring from the French Open in May and two days after lighting the Olympic flame.

There was a concern, though Australian champion at Wimbledon Ash Barty was beaten.

At least she reached it on the field. Britain’s two-time defending champion Andy Murray withdrew from the men’s singles as a precautionary measure against injury and with another London champion and Rio Jade Jones suffering a shocking first-round loss in taekwondo marked a poor day for the place that finished second in the medal table. five years ago.

American gymnast Simone Biles also went into action on Sunday. The 24-year-old, who has won every comprehensive competition she has competed in since 2013, needs three more medals to pass Shannon Miller as the most decorated US Olympic gymnast.

She went through all the finals but was not direct and she endured nervous moments, especially on uneven beams and rods.

The shadow of the pandemic continued to hang over the Games as world number one golf player Jon Rahm and number six Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before their departure. The Dutch driving coach also came out positive as Olympic organizers reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total detected to 132. read more.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) insisted the masks were “necessary to have” at the medal ceremonies but said athletes could remove them briefly on the photo podium.

“It’s not a good thing to have, it’s a necessary thing to have,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

With temperatures rising well above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tokyo, many sports struggled to cope with the heat.

“Your feet start to burn, you feel a little crazy,” said American skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

In an announcement that is unlikely to be posted on the athletes’ notice board, Yahoo Tenki, one of Japan’s most popular weather apps, suggested that users “avoid exercising in the sun” and “minimize vigorous exercise.”

A bit of sunshine has never disrupted the surfing community, and it was a day of celebration as the sport also made its Olympic debut, with competitors meeting a strengthening bounce after flat conditions the day before at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture.

