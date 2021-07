The ship hunts foreign ships doing the work reserved for American crews

Offshore energy service companies will find foreign-flagged vessels transporting pipeline parts and other equipment from U.S. ports and distributing or installing them in U.S. waters

NEW ORLEANS – Offshore energy service companies will find foreign-flagged vessels transporting pipeline parts and other energy-related equipment from U.S. ports and distributing or installing them in US waters. The Maritime Services Association has launched a ship to collect photos and videos of ships it deems violating a 1920 law requiring U.S. ships to carry cargo between U.S. countries. He will provide such evidence for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which enforces the law, and for commercial publications, said Aaron Smith, president and CEO of the association. He said the Jones Act enforcer, named after the law, would operate both in the Gulf of Mexico and in the East Coast wind fields. SH.BA Customs and Border Protection declined to comment. I’m absolutely pleased, said Rep. U.S. John Garamendi, a California Democrat who pushed for a change in a law covering the continental shelf offshore land under federal offshore waters to state that some laws including the Jones Act apply there. He said he proposed his amendment, which is now law, in part because although it was clear that Jones Law covered offshore oil and gas, it was not clear that it covered the wind industry. or bill to repeal the Jones Act as a protectionist price-raising law is before the Senate Trade Committee. Such proposals have often been made over the past decade, but have not usually been made by the commission, Garamendi said. Offshore platforms and turbines and everything related to them should be picked up from U.S. ports and delivered or installed by U.S. crews on ships built and owned in the country, Smith said. . Many times, foreign ships take each of those assets from the port and then install them, he said. The 140-plus members of his group include about 60 shipowners and operators who transport people, materials and supplies from and to platform platforms. Garamendi said U.S. Customs and Border Patrols have been a problem for years, “approving dozens of loopholes in the Jones Act. They were essentially in the hands of international companies and would regularly write exemption orders, he said. The association has challenged those gaps in litigation and by lobbying over members of Congress. Smith said Jones Act Enforcer will show everyone how much foreign sailors are taking money from US sailors’ pockets He said crew training, advice for US sailors, video cameras and aircraft are among the crew’s tools. We are very confident we can find and track and document violations, Smith said. Garamendi said, Someone is watching them. And that’s a good thing. Because we want American equipment and jobs to be used in building our future energy resources and industry.

