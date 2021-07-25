Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Sunday

The last:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff says restrictions on unvaccinated people may be needed if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he does not expect another coronavirus-related blockage in Germany.

Brown said unvaccinated people could be barred from entering places such as restaurants, movie theaters and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high”.

Brown said vaccination is important to protect against serious diseases and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedom than unvaccinated people”.

WATCH | The data show that infections among fully vaccinated people are low: While there are high-profile histories of fully vaccinated people becoming infected, the data show that they account for a small percentage of new infections. Experts say vaccines remain very effective and will prevent people from getting very sick. 1:55

Brown said such policies would be legal because “the state has a responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

Germany’s vaccine efforts have slowed in recent weeks and this has led to discussions on how to encourage those who have not yet received a vaccine to do so. More than 60 percent of the German population has received at least one dose while over 49 percent has been fully vaccinated.

What is happening in Tokyo

World Player of the Year 1 player Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been expelled from the Tokyo Olympics, the International Golf Federation said on Sunday.

The Spaniard tested positive in the final test protocol before leaving for the Olympics, the IGF said.

For the second time in the last two months Rahm had to withdraw from the race due to receiving a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported on Sunday 1,763 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19.

Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

Athletes must wear masks at all Olympic venues, including medal ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday, but under a new policy they are allowed to briefly remove it from the podium for a photo opportunity.

Masks are mandatory in all countries, both inside and outside for all athletes, staff and the media, as part of the strict measures of the Games organizers to fight the coronavirus.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 193.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University case tracking tool. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.

IN Europe, Russia reported 24,072 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 3,406 in Moscow, taking the official national number since the start of the pandemic to 6,126,541.

The government coronavirus task force said 779 people had died from coronavirus-related causes in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 153,874.

A demonstrator shouts slogans during an anti-vaccination protest in central Moscow on Saturday. To expedite vaccinations, authorities in nearly 30 Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups of people, including those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport, government offices, and the service sector. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)

IN Canada, people living in Quebec will be able to register for the province’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, starting Sunday.

The province will hold weekly withdrawals this summer, starting Aug. 6, for a total of $ 2 million in cash prizes and scholarships, in a bid to get as many people vaccinated as possible before September.

Adults can enroll to earn money, and young people 12 to 17 can earn school scholarships.

IN Asia, The Singapore Ministry of Health reported 117 new cases transmitted in the country COVID-19 on Sunday, slightly lower than the 127 cases reported the day before.

The total number of Malaysian cases since the start of the pandemic exceeded one million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported there were 17,045 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of infections in the country was 1,013,438.