TOKYO The world needs joy. Especially now. That’s why, really, we’re hosting these Olympics.
Kur Tunisia Ahmed Hafnaoui touched the final wall in 400m freestyle mode Sunday morning, he looked around and saw that, yes, he was the first. Father. Only 18 years old. At that moment, he exploded. It seemed like he could cry with surprise and disbelief. He pulled up to the lane line and punched the water. Moments later, on the medal stand, with a T-shirt and shorts marked with Tunisian coats of arms, his bright eyes, the anthem of his nations played for him – for him! – and he drank it all, and when he took off his mask, it could be seen that he shone with pure joy.
This is what looks and feels like triumph over everything.
And this is what the collective needs for us.
This reminder that in spite of everything, we, the people wherever we are, can triumph. Over many obstacles and challenges in our world. Madje, especially, now.
Despite the absurd chances.
When no one believes in you. Except you.
When just two years ago you were ranked out of the top 100 in the world.
When, coming to Tokyo, according to FINA, the international governing body of swimming, your world ranking was No. 17.
When, coming into the race, you are the last qualifier with only 14 percent of a second.
When you are just the second swimmer, ever, from Tunisia to make an Olympic swimming final, distance legend Ous Mellouli a gold medalist in the 1500 meters in Beijing in 2008, a bronze medalist in London in 2012 and, also, 10- kilometer gold medal in open water in London.
As the final qualifier, you were on Lane Eight, usually the oh-hes-in-race-but-so-what-boy province.
But this was one of those races where someone had a chance.
Dielli Jang, the Chinese star, was out of the Tokyo Games, was found controversially responsible for a doping violation.
Mack Horton, who won gold in Rio 2016, finished third in the Australian Swimming Trials. As in the US Trials, a third place meant he failed to make the team.
Elijah Winnington, 21, who won the Aussie rehearsals, came out strong on Sunday, leading the race after the top 150. then Jack McLoughlin, 26, the runner-up in the same Australian Trials, took the lead, leading the race in the next four laps, through 350.
On the outside, meanwhile, Hafnaoui, third in the 100, had pulled second from the third turn, behind Winnington, in the other lane, seventh, at 150 meters. He just stayed there. Second, now behind McLoughlin, in lane two, cross the pool. Answer together. Hafnaoui divisions from 200 onwards were the type you like because consistency is what wins: 28.55, 28.50, 28.56, 28.42.
Then came the last 50.
And 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui just turned it on. He went 27.23. Bum. He was, incredibly, an Olympic champion. Winning time: 3: 43.36.
McLoughlin took second place, 3: 43.52, 16 percent behind.
US Kieran Smith rose to bronze with a final lap of 27.13, touching 3: 43.94, 58 percent back.
“I just can’t believe it.” Tha Hafnaoui. “It’s a dream,” he added. “And it became a reality.”
Tunisia team Ahmed Hafnaoui reacts after winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle final on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
