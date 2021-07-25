High-ranking Ashleigh Barty eliminated the Olympics in the first round





United States Team Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning the 400m individual medley for the Men on July 25th. (Clive Rose / Getty Images) Sunday is Sunday, July 25 – the second official day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. New Covid-19 cases announced:Ten new Covid-19 cases were reported on the second day, bringing the total number of Games-related cases to 137, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers on Sunday. Two of the new cases were reported from the Tokyo Olympic Village, one of which was identified as an athlete, organizers said. Another athlete also came out positive but was not an Olympic Village resident. The U.S. Olympic Committee said an American Olympic athlete tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo. The committee did not disclose the athlete’s identity. Athletes struggle with ‘brutal’ weather: Tennis World No. 1Novak okokovi përshk described the humidity if “brutal” after beating Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round of men’s singles, while Russian tennis star Daniel Medvedev tried to use a mobile air conditioner to keep himself cool. The CNN weather team said temperatures on Saturday rose close to 34C (93F) across Tokyo’s largest region, with “oppressive” humidity levels above 80%. What’s on schedule:Sunday opened with Team USA winning their first Games medals in the men’s and women’s 400m medley individual events. The United States overtook China for overall supremacy. Sunday also sees some great athletes making their debut, including the lightest flame of the Olympics and Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka and American gymnastics star Simone Biles. And skateboarding makes its Olympic debut, with the competition for men. It is one of a large number of new sports in Tokyo and American star Nyjah Huston is expected to shine after winning four world titles and more than a dozen X Games gold. The full schedule of the Olympic Games can be foundhere

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/tokyo-2020-olympics-07-25-21-spt/h_875b23b20b49f797a713d5a76988e298 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos