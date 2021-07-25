



In May, some French and German social media influencers received a bizarre proposal. A London-based public relations agency wanted to pay them to promote messages on behalf of a client. A smooth three-page document detailed what he meant and on what platforms he meant it. But he urged influencers not to push beauty products or holiday packages, as is typical, but lies that depend on the Pfizer-BioNTechs Covid-19 vaccine. Still a stranger, the agency, Fazze, claimed an address in London where there is no evidence that any such company exists. Some recipients posted screenshots of the offer screen. Exposed, Fazze cleared her social media accounts. That same week, Brazilian and Indian influencers posted videos echo Writes the script for hundreds of thousands of viewers. The scheme appears to be part of an undercover industry that security analysts and U.S. officials say is exploding on a scale: disinformation about employment.

Private firms, transcending traditional marketing and the shadow world of geopolitical influence operations, are selling services once performed primarily by intelligence agencies. They sow discord, meddle in elections, throw out false confessions and push viral conspiracies, mostly on social media. And they offer customers something precious: denial. Rental disinfo actors hired by the government or neighboring actors with the government is growing and serious, said Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council Digital Legal Research Laboratory, calling it an industry boom. Similar campaigns have recently been found promoting India’s ruling Egyptian-Egyptian party foreign policy goals and political figures in Bolivia and Venezuela. Organizata z. Brookies tracked one operating amid a mayoral race in Serra, a small town in Brazil. An ideologically devout Ukrainian company raised several competing political parties.

In the Central African Republic, two separate operations flooded social media with pro-French and pro-Russian duel disinformation. Both powers are vying for influence in the country. A wave of anti-American posts in Iraq, seemingly organic, were tracked a public relations company that was separately accused of fabricating anti-government sentiment in Israel. Most trace to back alley firms whose legitimate services resemble those of a lower rate dealer or email. Fazze-related LinkedIn job postings and employee profiles describe him as a subsidiary of a Moscow-based company called Adnow. Some Fazze web domains are registered as owned by Adnow as well first reported from the German points Netzpolitik and ARD Contrasts. Third party comments limn Accept as an advertising service provider in trouble. European officials say they are investigating who hired Adnow. The Fazzes anti-Pfizer point sections speak with promotional materials for the Russias Sputnik-V vaccine. Rental misinformation, though only sometimes effective, is becoming more sophisticated as practitioners repeat and learn. Experts say it is becoming more common in every part of the world, surpassing operations carried out directly by governments. The result is an accelerated rise in polarizing conspiracies, misguided citizen groups, and fabricated public sentiments, exacerbating our shared reality beyond the depths of recent years.

The trend emerged after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, experts say. Cambridge, a political consulting firm affiliated with members of Donald J. Trumps 2016 presidential campaign, was revealed to have collected data on millions of Facebook users. The controversy drew attention to common methods among social media marketers. Cambridge used its data to target hyper-specific audiences with customized messages. Tested what resonated by following likes and distributions. The episode taught a generation of consultants and opportunists that they had big money in social media marketing for political causes, all disguised as organic activities. Some newcomers eventually came to the same conclusion as Russian operatives had in 2016: Misinformation performs particularly well on social platforms. At the same time, the reaction to the sale of Russian influence seems to have left cautious governments to be caught while also demonstrating the power of such operations. Unfortunately, there is a huge market demand for misinformation, said Mr. Brookie, and many places throughout the ecosystem that are more than willing to meet that demand.

Commercial firms carry out rental misinformation in at least 48 countries last year almost twice as much as a year ago, according to a Oxford University study. The researchers identified 65 companies that provide such services. Last summer, Facebook REMOVED a network of Bolivian civic groups and fact-finding journalistic organizations. He said the sites, which had promoted lies supporting the right-wing government, were fake. Stanford University researchers traced content in CLS Strategies, a Washington-based communications firm that was registered as a consultant with the Bolivian government. The firm had done similar work in Venezuela and Mexico. A spokesman referred to the companies’ statement last year saying its regional boss had been put on leave but denied Facebook allegations that the work qualified as foreign interference. The erosion of reality

. New technology enables almost anyone to be involved. programs batch generate fake account with profile pictures difficult to trace. Immediate metrics help to exchange messages effectively. So does the use of users’ personal data, which is easily purchased in bulk. Campaigns are rarely as sophisticated as those of government hackers or specialized firms such as the Kremlin-backed Internet Search Agency.

But they seem to be cheap. In countries that mandate campaign finance transparency, firms report billing tens of thousands of dollars for campaigns that also include traditional advisory services. The layer of denial frees governments to sow more aggressive misinformation, at home and abroad, than might otherwise be worth the risk. Some contractors, when caught, have claimed to have acted without the knowledge of their clients or only to win future business. Platforms have stepped up efforts to eradicate coordinated disinformation. Analysts especially appreciate Facebook, which publishes detailed reports on the campaigns it discontinues. Still, some argue that social media companies also play a role in exacerbating the threat. Algorithms and design elements that enhance engagement, research findings, often privilege divisive and conspiratorial content. Political norms have also shifted. A generation of populist leaders, like Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has risen in part through social media manipulation. Once in office, many of them institutionalize these methods as tools of governance and foreign relations. In India, dozens of government-run Twitter accounts have distributed posts by India Vs Deinformation, a website and a series of social media sources claiming to check facts news stories about India. India Vs Misinformation is, in fact, the product of a Canadian communications firm called Press Monitor.

Almost all posts seek to discredit or report muddy unfavorable to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, including heavy taxes on Covid-19 countries. A linked site promotes pro-Modi stories under the guise of news articles. A Digital Legal Research Laboratory report the network investigation called it an important case study in increasing disinformation campaigns in democracies. A Press Monitor spokesman, who would identify himself only as Abhay, called the report completely false. He only specified that he mistakenly identified his firm as Canada-based. Asked why the company lists an address in Toronto, a Canadian tax registry and identified as part of Toronto’s thriving technology ecosystem, or why he was contacted by a Toronto phone number, he said he had business in many countries. He did not respond to an email seeking clarification. A LinkedIn profile because Abhay Aggarwal identifies him as the chief executive of Toronto-based Press Monitor and says enterprise services are used by the Indian government. Spamming

A group of pro-Beijing operations hints at areas of capacity for rapid evolution. Since 2019, Graphika, a digital research firm, has tracked a network with the nickname Spamming for its early reliance on unwanted social platforms with content that echoes Beijing’s line on geopolitical issues. Most posts got little or no commitment.

In recent months, however, the network has Developed hundreds of accounts with processed persons. Everyone has their own profile and post history that may look authentic. They seem to come from many different places and spheres of life. Graphika tracked the accounts back to a content farm in Bangladesh that created them in bulk and probably sold them to a third party. The network pushes the harsh criticism of Hong Kong democracy activists and American foreign policy. By coordinating unobtrusively, she created a picture of organic shifts in public opinion and often gained attention. The accounts were amplified by a major media network in Panama, prominent politicians in Pakistan and Chile, Chinese-language YouTube pages, British left-wing commentator George Galloway, and a number of Chinese diplomatic accounts. A special pro-Beijing network, uncovered by a Taiwanese investigative branch called The Reporter, operated hundreds of Chinese-language websites and social media accounts. Disguised as news sites and groups of citizens, they promoted Taiwan’s reunification with mainland China and denigrated Hong Kong protesters. The report found links between sites and a Malaysian-based startup offering internet users Singapore dollars to promote content. But governments may find that outsourcing such shady work also carries risks, he said. Brookie. For one, firms are harder to control and can get into unwanted messages or tactics.

For another, firms organized around fraud may just as likely turn that energy back on their customers, inflating budgets and billing work that is never done. The bottom line is that quarrelsome people will get barriers online, he said.

