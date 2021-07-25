International
Many Americans were looking forward to a happy summer. But the Covid masses are returning to our reality
“Cases are exploding in our hospital and in our communities,” Chad Neilsen, director of Infection Prevention Hospital Wednesday, told CNN Alisyn Camerota.
Local leaders are reinstating masked mandates
As most businesses and local leaders across the U.S. erase the mask requirements as summer approaches – most still require unvaccinated Americans to wear face masks – mandates are now slowly returning.
New Orleans announced a new mask advice Wednesday, urging everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask inside when they are with people who are not at home. Health officials said the average daily cases in the city increased by more than 10 times over two weeks, most of them unvaccinated people.
“People who continue to refuse to receive the COVID rescue vaccine are now endangering the entire community. We need to take action now to slow the rapid spread of the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of city health. departments.
Nevada’s Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, announced it was re-implementing a masked mandate for workers in public places. The new request went into effect Wednesday after unanimous approval by the Clark County Commission and will remain in effect until at least August 17th.
Dozens of people spoke before the vote, almost all opposed the move. Assistant pediatrician Amanda Knowles said she supported him because “we have a duty to protect our children who do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated at this point”.
In Missouri, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County said starting Monday, the mask will be required in closed public places and on public transportation for anyone 5 years and older, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also “strongly encouraged” outside, especially in group settings, officials added.
Schools are issuing similar requests
About 18% of its qualified student population is fully vaccinated, the district said, and about 58% of employees are vaccinated or plan to be vaccinated. Two other Atlanta suburban school districts, Clayton and Dekalb counties, also announced that masks will be required when the school year begins in August.
Parents and community members lined up to speak out against mask politics.
“You are all hypocrites,” said Annie Palumbo, one of the first speakers of the evening. “I’m here fighting with hundreds of other parents because we do not want our children disguised for seven hours a day. And I look around and see you all sitting here without masks. Seriously, what deal is there?”
Board members said his decisions followed instructions from the CDC and the Virginia health commissioner. In a letter to families Thursday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said administration officials have reviewed the state’s latest guidelines – published a day after the board meeting – and are consulting with local and state health officials on a plan.
The recently issued state instruction leaves decisions on masks in local districts, but “strongly recommends” that primary schools set an internal requirement for students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, and that “at a minimum” middle and high schools require masks inside for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Some companies are rethinking their return to duty
The pandemic drastically changed the way Americans work. As many wait to return to office in the coming weeks, the recent flood is forcing some employers to rethink their plans.
Among them, Apple.
Apple said the date could change again depending on the country numbers of Covid-19, but that would have made the employee known at least a month in advance, The Times said.
CNN approached Apple, but the company did not confirm the delay in the plans.
The key to regaining our lives
“If you are someone who has been fully vaccinated, take a breath here, you are really well protected from this vaccine and you can do many things you could not have done six months ago,” the director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins told Jim Acosta on CNN on Wednesday.
“But for those who are not vaccinated, this is becoming a pandemic that has you in her eyes,” he said.
But a majority of unvaccinated Americans say they are unlikely to take a hit despite field efforts, according to new poll results released Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos. A quarter or less of those who were not vaccinated said they would be more likely to get the vaccine under certain circumstances, according to the survey, which was conducted from July 16th to 19th.
Without widespread protection against the virus, the country is likely to continue to see outbreaks, experts have warned, and new variants could emerge – potentially more dangerous that could pose problems for vaccines.
CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Andy Rose and Miguel Marquez contributed to this report.
