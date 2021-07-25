Many Americans were looking forward to a happy summer. But the Covid masses are returning to our reality

“Cases are exploding in our hospital and in our communities,” Chad Neilsen, director of Infection Prevention Hospital Wednesday, told CNN Alisyn Camerota.

The growing number of infections across the country is fueled by the dangerous Delta variant – which is so contagious, a former health official said those who are not protected are more likely to get it. This variant already accounts for more than 80% of new Covid-19 cases in the US

While many Americans hoped for a happy summer that finally marked the beginning of a return to normalcy, the recent flood is rapidly shaping another reality. With vaccinations now at their slowest pace since January and Covid-19 numbers continuing to rise, the country is rapidly slipping backwards and the masses that many Americans hoped were gone for good are returning to our daily lives.

Local leaders are reinstating masked mandates

As most businesses and local leaders across the U.S. erase the mask requirements as summer approaches – most still require unvaccinated Americans to wear face masks – mandates are now slowly returning.

Los Angeles County, the country’s most populous county, reinstated its home mask mandate earlier this month due to growing cases and hospitalizations, and officials said it would stay in place until Covid-19 numbers improved. .

New Orleans announced a new mask advice Wednesday, urging everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask inside when they are with people who are not at home. Health officials said the average daily cases in the city increased by more than 10 times over two weeks, most of them unvaccinated people.

“People who continue to refuse to receive the COVID rescue vaccine are now endangering the entire community. We need to take action now to slow the rapid spread of the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of city health. departments.

Nevada’s Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, announced it was re-implementing a masked mandate for workers in public places. The new request went into effect Wednesday after unanimous approval by the Clark County Commission and will remain in effect until at least August 17th.

Dozens of people spoke before the vote, almost all opposed the move. Assistant pediatrician Amanda Knowles said she supported him because “we have a duty to protect our children who do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated at this point”.

In Missouri, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County said starting Monday, the mask will be required in closed public places and on public transportation for anyone 5 years and older, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also “strongly encouraged” outside, especially in group settings, officials added.

Some health experts call on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rethink its latest guidelines for masks, which says fully vaccinated Americans can throw their masks in and out. Experts have said the recommendation, which came in May, prevented many unvaccinated Americans from being unmasked as well, as most businesses have no way of checking vaccination status.

“I was among those who initially thought the revised guideline could encourage more people to get vaccinated,” wrote former U.S. surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams in a column in Washington Post published Wednesday, urging the agency to change its guidelines. “In the mind, it is clear that the message that many Americans heard was that, vaccinated or not, the masks were gone for good.”

Schools are issuing similar requests

Meanwhile, school officials across the U.S. are preparing to reopen their doors soon as many students are still unfit for a shot at Covid-19. There is still no vaccine for children under 12 in the US

But since the early days of the pandemic, wearing masks in schools has been a point of contention. Some states have already adopted it legislation prohibiting districts from requiring masks in schools, while at least six others have announced mask requirements for K-12 students regardless of vaccination status.

At least eight of the 20 largest school districts in the U.S. are making masks optional for in-school students while nine more require masks, including New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. Philadelphia Public Schools District; Fairfax County, Virginia; Hawaii Public Schools; and Prince George County, Maryland, are also seeking masks.

In Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools announced Thursday will require masks for all students and teachers in schools and school buses. The district said it considered several factors, including the increase in the Delta variant and the fact that many students still cannot get a vaccine.

About 18% of its qualified student population is fully vaccinated, the district said, and about 58% of employees are vaccinated or plan to be vaccinated. Two other Atlanta suburban school districts, Clayton and Dekalb counties, also announced that masks will be required when the school year begins in August.

The announcement came days after the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines that support personal learning and recommended universal school camouflage for anyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools do also require students and staff to wear masks for the school year 2021-2022, with the exception of students with special health exceptions. In Wisconsin, Madison Metropolitan School District said it will require masks for staff and students within schools and school buses, except during outdoor activities or when they are eating or drinking. A minimum social distance of three feet will be required and schools will be cleaned throughout the day, the district said.

Mask demands for students have often sparked heated debates local leaders and residents and this time is no different. On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach school board voted against a motion that would make the masks optional next year, during a meeting that lasted more than four hours.

Parents and community members lined up to speak out against mask politics.

“You are all hypocrites,” said Annie Palumbo, one of the first speakers of the evening. “I’m here fighting with hundreds of other parents because we do not want our children disguised for seven hours a day. And I look around and see you all sitting here without masks. Seriously, what deal is there?”

Board members said his decisions followed instructions from the CDC and the Virginia health commissioner. In a letter to families Thursday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said administration officials have reviewed the state’s latest guidelines – published a day after the board meeting – and are consulting with local and state health officials on a plan.

The recently issued state instruction leaves decisions on masks in local districts, but “strongly recommends” that primary schools set an internal requirement for students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, and that “at a minimum” middle and high schools require masks inside for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Some companies are rethinking their return to duty

The pandemic drastically changed the way Americans work. As many wait to return to office in the coming weeks, the recent flood is forcing some employers to rethink their plans.

Among them, Apple.

The company told employees in an email that it was pushing back the plan to return to office for at least a month and that instead of starting September, employees should now return to offices by October 1, The New York Times reported.

Apple said the date could change again depending on the country numbers of Covid-19, but that would have made the employee known at least a month in advance, The Times said.

CNN approached Apple, but the company did not confirm the delay in the plans.

The key to regaining our lives

The way out of this, health officials say, is to get more gun shots. Approximately 66.2% of the eligible population of the country has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while about 57.3% has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC data

Parts of the country with low vaccination coverage are the ones seeing the outbreaks, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, while vaccinated communities “are generally doing well”.

“If you are someone who has been fully vaccinated, take a breath here, you are really well protected from this vaccine and you can do many things you could not have done six months ago,” the director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins told Jim Acosta on CNN on Wednesday.

“But for those who are not vaccinated, this is becoming a pandemic that has you in her eyes,” he said.

State leaders have tried to increase vaccinations with initiatives, including lotteries and other prizes. The White House has taken a number of steps to reach the country’s young population, which according to CDC data has a lower vaccine coverage than other age groups.

But a majority of unvaccinated Americans say they are unlikely to take a hit despite field efforts, according to new poll results released Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos. A quarter or less of those who were not vaccinated said they would be more likely to get the vaccine under certain circumstances, according to the survey, which was conducted from July 16th to 19th.

Without widespread protection against the virus, the country is likely to continue to see outbreaks, experts have warned, and new variants could emerge – potentially more dangerous that could pose problems for vaccines.