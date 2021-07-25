The Taliban explained | Conflict news

The Taliban have won a string of battlefield victories in recent weeks as US-led foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan in 20 years.

The militant group was ousted in a US-led invasion in 2001 following the September 11 attacks on US soil, but it gradually recovered, carrying out numerous attacks on foreign and Afghan forces in 20 years. The last.

It managed to gain some sort of international legitimacy after the US under then-President Donald Trump signed an agreement with the armed group on February 29, 2020, to withdraw foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, did not reverse the decision to withdraw troops, instead delaying it until September 11 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Last month, however, he again revised that deadline until August 31st.

Although the militant group largely kept its promise not to target U.S. security interests, it continued to carry out deadly attacks against Afghan forces and civilians, saying the West Kabul-backed administration was not a party to the February 2020 agreement. signed in the Qatari capital, Doha

The US-Taliban deal paved the way for peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan leadership. But talks in Doha have failed to move forward as violence has continued on the ground.

Since the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive against government forces in May, the militant group has taken control of border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

With about 85,000 full-time fighters across the country, the Taliban now claim to control about half of the countries around 400 districts. However, verifying such claims is difficult.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. military general said the Taliban appear to have strategic momentum on the battlefield.

This will be a test now, of the will and leadership of the Afghan people, Afghan security forces and the Afghan government, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon.

Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced by the fighting as Afghans fear the country could turn to civil war with peaceful talks stalled and governments rushed to push local civilians to take the Taliban directly.

The government has accelerated the push to arm local civilians to take over the Taliban [File: Reuters]

On Friday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said his group did not want civil war. He later insisted that Doha talks follow President Ashraf Ghani should resign.

“I want to make it clear that we do not believe in a monopoly of power,” Shaheen told the Associated Press. Kabul.

Last week, Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhunzada called for a political solution but his fighters have moved forward with military offensives against government forces.

Origin

The Taliban, meaning students in Arabic, fought alongside Afghan rebels called the Mujahideen against Soviet occupation for nine years.

The United States provided weapons and money to the Mujahideen as part of their policy against the Cold War enemy, the former USSR. At the time, the Soviets were backing communist leaders who had staged a bloody coup against the first president of the nations, Mohammad Daoud Khan, in 1978.

After the Soviets withdrew in 1989, things turned to chaos, and by 1992, there was a full-blown civil war with mujahedeen commanders fighting for power and dividing the capital of Kabul, which would drop hundreds of rockets every day coming from different directions.

The Taliban militia emerged as a key player in 1994. Many of its members had studied at conservative religious schools in Afghanistan and across the border in Pakistan.

They made rapid military gains by gaining control of Kandahar, the largest city after Kabul, and promised to make the cities safe for the people. Saturated with years of war, people generally welcomed them. Mujahideen commanders and their forces were accused of rights abuses and war crimes in their race for power.

By 1996, the Taliban had captured the capital and hanged the last communist president, Najibullah Ahmadzai, from a square in Kabul. They declared Afghanistan an Islamic emirate and began to impose their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

They were recognized by only three countries Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

The Afghan group was able to bring a picture of normalcy and made the decision to fight endemic corruption, which gained them an initial popularity.

Six year rule

However, they never eased the restrictions, which they initially said were made to ensure that civil war crimes could not continue. These restrictions included barring women from education and keeping all women, except doctors, from working. Under their rule, anyone who did not follow their strict instructions could be imprisoned or publicly beaten.

Their six-year rule was marked by the abuse of ethnic and religious minorities and the curbing of seemingly harmless activities and entertainment such as music and television. Sports were also very regulated, as male athletes were told what to wear and matches were stopped during the five daily prayers.

Their 2001 decision to destroy historic Buddha statues in Bamiyan province drew global condemnation.

In 1999, the United Nations imposed sanctions on the Taliban for their links to al-Qaeda.

The United States invaded Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, after the Taliban refused to hand over al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who had been hiding in Afghanistan since he was originally invited back in place by former Mujahideen commander Abdul Rab Rassool Sayyaf.

At the helm of the U.S. occupation, the group had asked the Bush administration to provide evidence of bin Ladens’s role in the 9/11 attacks and later for negotiations with Washington. Bush dismissed both.

The Taliban were forced out of power within two months as the US and its allies launched a bombing campaign.

A new interim government headed by Hamid Karzai was formed in December 2001, and three years later a new constitution was promulgated, prompted by the reformed constitution of the 1960s, when women and ethnic minorities were formally granted rights. their from the last nations king, Mohammad Zahir Shah.

Thousands of people have been killed in US drones and airstrikes in the last 20 years [File: Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA-EFE]

But by 2006, the Taliban regrouped and were able to mobilize fighters in their battle against foreign invaders and their allies.

The 20-year conflict devastated Afghanistan, with more than 40,000 civilians killed in attacks by the Taliban and US-led forces At least 64,000 Afghan army and police and more than 3,500 international soldiers were also killed.

The U.S. spent nearly $ 1 trillion on war and reconstruction projects, but the country still remains largely poor and its infrastructure destroyed.

In 2011, the Obama administration allowed a group of Taliban officials to stay in Qatar, where they would be accused of laying the groundwork for face-to-face talks with then-President Karzai’s government.

In 2013, their Doha office was officially opened. In 2018, the Trump administration began formal talks, face-to-face with the group without involving the Afghan government.

Parallel government

The Taliban have created a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their white flag. They have also elected shadow governors who have their own administrations in 34 nations provinces.

The Taliban chief chairs a council that oversees about a dozen commissions in charge of things such as finance, health and education. They even run their own courts.

The Taliban militant group has carried out numerous attacks, killing thousands, including civilians, since it was ousted in 2001. [File: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency]

According to Taliban members and a UN committee, they make close to $ 1.5 billion a year (PDF)

They have also earned income from partnering with local and regional mafias in the regional drug trade. Last year, they made millions from mining and trading minerals, and even producing methamphetamine (a stimulant widely used as a recreational drug) in partnership with regional mafias.

They also have their own tax collection system and receive funding from abroad although suspected sources, such as Pakistan and Iran, deny it.

Prospects for peace

The question now is what will happen after the US and NATO soldiers leave? Will the Afghan government be able to survive?

As peace talks continue, nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured in the first three months of this year. That is almost 30 percent more than last year.

The Taliban have also been blamed for a wave of assassinations targeting journalists and activists an accusation the group has denied.

According to a notable public opinion poll (PDF) made in 2019 85 percent of people said they had no sympathy for them.

Afghans are already wondering what life could be like if the Taliban regained power. Will they tear down the constitution that protects fundamental human rights?

In a New York Times published, The Taliban tried to clarify things, saying it wants to build an Islamic system that protects the rights of women given by Islam from the right to education to the right to work.

Shaheen, the Taliban representative, reiterated earlier this week that women would be allowed to work, go to school and participate in politics but would have to wear the hijab or headscarf, a practice which is already common in the current Islamic republic.