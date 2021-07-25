Report: UK Army not protecting women from abuse





LONDON (AP) About two-thirds of women veterans in the British Armed Forces have experienced harassment, harassment or discrimination in their careers, a parliamentary report said Sunday. The report also said that women who reported serious sexual offenses were denied justice by an inadequate military court system and grievance process. The parliamentary defense committee found that 64% of veteran women and 58% of women in the service said they had experienced harassment, harassment, discrimination in the military. Most say they do not believe the military is doing enough to address the problem. The committee heard stories of unacceptable behavior experienced by service women, including gang rapes, harassment for refusing sexual advances, and assaults by senior officers. Others reported witnessing friends being attacked by groups of men but were too afraid to report it and said clutter halls and accommodation were seen as dangerous places. The grievance system, as it is now, is sadly inadequate and leaves most feeling unable to move forward, said lawmaker and veteran Sarah Atherton, who chairs the subcommittee on women in the armed forces. We have also heard allegations by senior officers that include complaints under the rug to protect their reputation and career. She said it was clear that serious sexual offenses should not be tried in the military court system. It may not be fair that sentencing rates in military courts are four to six times lower than in civilian courts. Military women are being denied justice, Atherton said. About 4,200 women, including about one in 10 serving female staff, contributed to the investigation. It was the first time the Ministry of Defense had lifted the usual restrictions that prevented personnel from participating in investigations. The report called on authorities to hand over rape and sexual assault cases from military courts to the civilian judicial system and called for the creation of a new defense chain independent of the chain of command to look into allegations of harassment, harassment and discrimination. The committee also detailed practical challenges for female staff. More than three-quarters of female officers on duty who participated in the survey complained of inadequate uniforms and body armor that put them at greater risk of injury in combat. And the report said serving mothers often make the biggest career sacrifices and sometimes leave the military because of difficulties in balancing service and family life. Among middle-ranking officers, 90% of men have children compared to 10% of women. Defense Secretary Annabel Goldie said that while many changes have been made to improve the experience of women in the armed forces, the reality is that that experience is not yet equal and many times can be really damaging. Show full article

