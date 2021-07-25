Zhengzhou city shakes after historic rainExBulletin

footprint Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images

XINXIANG, China First the sky darkened. Then came the rain for three days in a row.

Inside her restaurant, Wang Ana locked the doors in an attempt to stop water intrusion. When that didn’t work, she grabbed her young son and a broomstick handle, using it to steady the two as they passed through the chin – the flood rivers return home.

“We could only hold each other,” says Wang, a resident of Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan province and home to about 12 million people.

Starting last Tuesday, the storms released water equivalent to a year in the city over a 72-hour period before moving north, flooding large parts of China’s Henan province. Authorities say the rains have displaced more than a million people and at least 63 people dead in what should have been in theory once in a thousand years flood.

Similar to certain parts of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, Henan has been submerged by rain storms that move extremely slowly this week, making it clear how climate change can exacerbate seasonal rains.

Extreme weather can also force city planners to adapt urban infrastructure, which, once created for convenience, becomes deadly underwater traps during storms.

Just a few hundred meters north of Wang’s restaurant is the Jingguang traffic tunnel, built on low ground, once swampy. The water started rushing into the mile tunnel last Tuesday, creating a strong current against which Wang and her son struggled to stay afloat.

“About 20 or so men, women, old and young were trying to get home in the storm, so we tied the arms, with the front pulling the back row forward, and the back pushing forward forward.” , says Wang. She made it home, a few hundred yards away, within a little over an hour.

Those inside the tunnel were less fortunate. Nearly 200 cars inside were trapped in several meters of water, and then started swimming. Several drivers behind them stood in their cars, believing the pause was traffic. At least two passengers never found out.

“At that moment, I felt incredibly hopeless,” Wu Qiang, a driver who was briefly stuck in the tunnel, told Chinese media after his ordeal. He and two other passengers survived by climbing through the roofs of their vehicles, getting caught in the pipes fixed to the tunnel roof. “I could not help but shake when I got out of the water,” he says.

As of Sunday, rescue crews were still draining water from two or three sections of the tunnel. When NPR visited the tunnel three days after the flood, hundreds of police officers set up around the site, driving away curious spectators as several mud cars sat nearby after being displaced by the waters.

Thirteen people also drowned in a rain-soaked Zhengzhou subway road. Some passengers filmed desperate farewell videos for their loved ones as they stood in the water with their chests high.

“For the first time in my life, I touched a dead body,” says a 15-year-old survivor in a self-recorded video after the tragedy. The other gas comrades were breathing inside the locked subway car as hours passed before rescue crews arrived.

“For some reason, I was calm throughout the ordeal because I refused to believe it was my time to die,” she says.

An extensive effort for relief

As storms hit Zhengzhou last Tuesday, Wu Chao watched the news in horror from his home in Xi’an, a city about 300 miles away.

Wu, a short and cheerful businessman with a nonsensical rage, immediately took action. He loaded his car with food, water and rescue equipment and by the next morning, he and dozens of other volunteer members of the private rescue organization, the Dawn Emergency Rescue Team, were on their way to Zhengzhou.

To reach the city, rescuers had to cross water-filled roads and paralyzed infrastructure.

Several trains were blocked for days after the trains were flooded and Zhengzhou temporarily canceled all flights in the region.

Until Thursday, Wu was helping organize inflatable boats to rescue trapped patients inside Zhengzhou Fuwai Cardiovascular Hospital.

“The water was high in some places and low in others, making it impossible for machinery to reach trapped residents, so some members of my team jumped into the floodwater without a second thought,” he says. ai. “I am really touched by the resilience of the Chinese people in the face of disaster.”

Wu is part of an extensive rescue and relief mission deployed by the Chinese military as well as by private groups to inject much-needed food and water into submerged communities and bring flooded residents to temporary evacuation centers.

Over the weekend, rescue crews shifted their focus to northern Henan, where a Yellow River tributary was overflowing after an upstream dam opened to release flood water behind it.

“I have been doing rescue work for six years, but by the time I got to Henan, I had never seen a flood as big as this, which was so badly damaged and affected so much,” says Xiang Nanmin, captain of another private team. called the Blue Skies that brought about 600 people to the highest earth in the last three days

Scientists say rains like this have not fallen in Henan province for 60 years. But climate change could make such rains more common. And cities like Zhengzhou and Xinxiang may need to prepare for more flooding.

The floods continue

Even when the clouds cleared over Zhengzhou, in the north, in the city near Xinxiang, many roads remained at water level at thigh height, leaving elderly residents and children trapped in high-rise buildings while waiting for the water to recede. Meteorological data showed that rainfall in Xinxiang is on par with the record storm in Zhengzhou.

To cross the city of nearly 6 million people, volunteers drove tractors and bulldozers capable of plowing through the flood, gathering residents who worked quickly to store their belongings.

One of those residents was Hu Songsong, who was energetically manic while navigating her remaining possessions inside a large red sink.

“Few people have been able to make it out of our block,” says Hu. “They can not bear to leave their property behind. Those who have left can only take their children with them.”

She says her house on the first floor was flooded as water entered within hours after midnight. She and neighbors began waking up elderly residents in their complex. Dozens of them took refuge that dawn in a nearby hotel that had been built on higher ground.

Most of the villages north of Xinxiang remained inaccessible as flood water was returned back to the city through the drainage system and the newly left river.

Throughout the weekend, Xinxiang volunteers moved around on foot, pushing inflated dinghies to deliver hot food to apartment complexes. One volunteer drew an inflatable unicorn pool around, offering flooded road trips for elderly residents trying to keep supplies at home.

He had bought the unicorn on a beach vacation five years ago, he says. He did not imagine that he would use it on the streets of his hometown.

Amy Cheng contributed to research from Henan province.