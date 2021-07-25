Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘We are going in the wrong direction’ in the Covid-19 cases

“If you look at the curve of the new case curve and, as you said during this interview, it is among the unvaccinated. And since we have 50% of the country not fully vaccinated, that is a problem,” Fauci Jake Tapper told CNN in “State of the Union” when asked about a model that projects a worse-case scenario of 4,000 deaths a day in the U.S. by Covid-19 if vaccination rates do not improve.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the country’s chief infectious disease expert added that most of those deaths may be among the unvaccinated.

“So it really is, because (American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Dr. (Rochelle) Walensky has said many times and I have said, it really is a pandemic among the unvaccinated, so this is an issue mainly among the unvaccinated, which is why we are there, practically begging unvaccinated people to come out and get vaccinated, “he said.

The warning from Fauci comes as the dangerous Delta variant of Covid-19 sweeps across the country and health officials warn Americans to remain vigilant in preventing its spread. Every state in the U.S. reported more Covid-19 cases in the week ending Friday than a week ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with the weight of the situation visible from coast to coast.