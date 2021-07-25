News updates from HT: China gets a new World Heritage site related to Hinduism and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinions. Know all about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. China gets a new World Heritage site related to Hinduism, Tamil Nadu Up to 22 areas in the southeastern Chinese city of Quanzhou including a Hindu-linked temple were included in the Unesco World Heritage List on Sunday. Read more Pakistanis excellent game in India and Afghanistan It’s a tired cliché to say that the Kargil War of 1999 is a reminder to India that Pakistan can never be trusted. Can an enemy ever be trusted is the logical question for this assumption. Read more I used the pocket of illegal children because … ‘: Salman Khurshid explains Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said his illegitimate children’s dwarf in connection with the Uttar Pradesh population control bill was intended to “catch the eye”. Read more Fathers pay homage to their martyred sons the day before Kargil Vijay Diwas As the country prepares to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, the fathers of martyred Indian soldiers have commemorated the sacrifices their sons made for the nation. Read more IPL 2021: The UAE match will start on September 19 with the match CSK vs MI; final in Dubai on October 15th The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday the match of the remaining part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more Milind Soman mixes Priya Maliks gold medal with Tokyo Olympics, will not delete tweet: Ok to make a mistake Model actor Milind Soman made a blunder while congratulating wrestler Priya Malik for her gold medal at the world cadet wrestling championship. He mistakenly wrote that she won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Read more Tara Sutaria shines with an hourglass figure in the hottest Diors Rs61k bikini Making heads turn and how, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria set the internet on fire and blamed her latest series of hot bikini photos. Tara caught the eyeballs for her jaw drooping look as she stepped into Dior black and white bikini and her steam photoshoot is enough to support our claim. Read more Who can replace Yediyurappa in Karnataka? A look at the hopes of the PM Uncertainty arises over the continuation of BS Yediyurappa as prime minister of Karnataka. The BJP leader has dismissed reports of leadership change but there has been widespread speculation over Yediyurappas’s replacement. Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/news-updates-from-ht-china-gets-new-world-heritage-site-with-links-to-hinduism-and-all-the-latest-news-101627224520777.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

