Tom Barrack and the impact he had on Trump’s world
“I’m here because Donald Trump has been one of my closest friends for 40 years,” Barrack told the crowd in Cleveland, shedding light on the “amazing” things he had to say about Trump.
The founder of real estate and investment firm Colony Capital, Barrack played a key role in some key points of the Trump campaign, helping Paul Manafort – later convicted in the investigation of special adviser Robert Mueller – to a role key in the Trump campaign. Barrack later served as chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee.
But while Trump has come to the aid of many of his associates in trouble with the law, it is unclear whether he will do the same for Barrack.
Barrack now joins a list of Trump officials indicted by federal prosecutors that includes Manafort, Trump’s old friend and adviser Roger Stone, former attorney Michael Cohen, top national security adviser Michael Flynn and former top aide Steve Bannon .
Before leaving the White House, Trump pardoned Manafort, Stone and Flynn – who had ended up in the Mueller investigation – as well as Bannon, who was accused of donor fraud and was pardoned before going to trial.
When allegations were made against the Trump and Weisselberg Organization earlier this month, Trump issued a statement attacking the investigation as a “political witch hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking office.”
But the former president, who has issued numerous statements every day on a range of topics, has remained silent on Barrack’s allegations.
‘I consider him a close friend’
There is a paper trail of FBI interviews during the Mueller probe, deposits, court documents and congressional reports that provide a window into Trump-Barrack relations as Trump switched from real estate moguls to the presidential candidate to commander-in-chief.
Barrack has also faced scrutiny in connection with the investigation into Trump’s inaugural committee, though the lawsuit has nothing to do with that investigation. But he sat down for a deposition with the District Attorney General of Colombia in November, following the presidential election, as part of an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds by Trump’s inaugural Presidential Committee.
Barrack testified that he was not interested in participating in the Trump administration, but he joined the inaugural committee to assist Trump with “the process of advancing what was on his agenda.”
Barrack testified that he had known the Trump family since 1985 and had relationships with Trump, his wife Melania and Trump’s four grown children.
“Donald Trump is the President of the United States, so an active friendship has become somewhat, somewhat more complex,” Barrack testified in November. “But yes, I consider him a close friend, yes.”
Barrack recommended Manafort to Trump
Barrack lobbied Trump “for some time” to hire Manafort as campaign adviser in 2016 and arranged for Manafort to meet with Trump and senior campaign staff in Mar-a-Lago, according to testimony from Manafort deputy Rick Gates, who on later worked with Barrack on Trump’s inauguration committee and also worked for Barrack’s investment firm.
According to FBI memoranda, Barrack told Mueller’s team that Manafort sent him an early draft of a speech Trump planned to deliver on US energy policy in May 2016. He said he sent some edits and suggestions. , but his ideas were rejected. He also said he perceived the Trump campaign to have a negative view of the Persian Gulf countries, which included the United Arab Emirates.
The FBI memoranda also reveal what Barrack thought of some of Trump’s controversial moves as president.
‘Something very important to share’
Zero Democratic report on Barrack’s alleged advocacy within the Trump administration for a Saudi Arabia nuclear technology deal. The Democratic House’s report included a text – referring to the Justice Department indictment – of Barrack claiming that Trump had offered him a foreign policy role in the Middle East.
In the indictment sealed last week, prosecutors allege that Barrack and Grimes helped UAE officials gain access to the Trump administration and that Barrack was in direct and indirect contact with senior Emirati officials.
Barrack and Grimes helped create a phone call between Trump and an Emirati-appointed official in the first month of Trump’s presidency, according to the indictment, and then advocated for the appointment of officials in the UAE-favored Trump administration, including Barrack himself.
Barrack wrote in a text message that his appointment as ambassador to the UAE or envoy to the Middle East “would give ABU DHABI more power!”
Prosecutors wrote that after the UAE and other Gulf countries severed ties with Qatar in 2017, Barrack’s aide sought to speak to Trump because he had “something very important to share … for the Middle East.”
Democrats, who have accused Trump and former Attorney General William Barr of using the Justice Department to protect Trump and his allies, are now calling for a general inquiry into the inspector if Barrack and others were given ” special treatment by the Department of Justice during the last Administration and whether his case had been improperly suppressed “.
CNN Sonia Moghe, Emma Tucker, Erica Orden, Paula Reid, Gloria Borger and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.
