Tom Barrack and the impact he had on Trump’s world





“I’m here because Donald Trump has been one of my closest friends for 40 years,” Barrack told the crowd in Cleveland, shedding light on the “amazing” things he had to say about Trump.

Last week, Barrack became just the last in a long line of Trump advisers, aides, employees and friends to be accused since Trump won the presidency. Barrack was charged Tuesday with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the UAE, accused by prosecutors of trying to influence foreign policy positions of both the Trump presidential campaign and his administration.

The founder of real estate and investment firm Colony Capital, Barrack played a key role in some key points of the Trump campaign, helping Paul Manafort – later convicted in the investigation of special adviser Robert Mueller – to a role key in the Trump campaign. Barrack later served as chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee.

Barrack often spoke as an adviser to Trump and an advocate of the President, stepping down publicly when allegations surfaced that included Manafort’s ties to Russia. Now Barrack has been accused of using his approach to Trump in an attempt to lobby with the former President on behalf of a foreign country. Barrack was ordered released from jail on Friday on a bail package that includes a $ 250 million bond and he will stand trial in Brooklyn on Monday. He has denied any wrongdoing and a spokesman has said he intends to plead not guilty. But while Trump has come to the aid of many of his associates in trouble with the law, it is unclear whether he will do the same for Barrack. Trump and Barrack stayed close as Trump entered the White House, but their relationship has waned in recent years, according to sources familiar with the matter. Barrack has been under surveillance since 2019, when the federal investigation into his work on behalf of the UAE was public display , as was an investigation by Washington, DC, the attorney general on Trump’s inaugural committee. Barrack now joins a list of Trump officials indicted by federal prosecutors that includes Manafort, Trump’s old friend and adviser Roger Stone, former attorney Michael Cohen, top national security adviser Michael Flynn and former top aide Steve Bannon . Earlier this month, New York prosecutors accused the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, of a 15-year tax fraud scheme. Both have pleaded not guilty. Before leaving the White House, Trump pardoned Manafort, Stone and Flynn – who had ended up in the Mueller investigation – as well as Bannon, who was accused of donor fraud and was pardoned before going to trial. When allegations were made against the Trump and Weisselberg Organization earlier this month, Trump issued a statement attacking the investigation as a “political witch hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking office.” But the former president, who has issued numerous statements every day on a range of topics, has remained silent on Barrack’s allegations. ‘I consider him a close friend’ There is a paper trail of FBI interviews during the Mueller probe, deposits, court documents and congressional reports that provide a window into Trump-Barrack relations as Trump switched from real estate moguls to the presidential candidate to commander-in-chief. He also reveals how prosecutors claimed Barrack used his closeness to Trump to advance the UAE’s foreign interests without revealing his foreign lobbying, according to the indictment sealed last week accusing Barrack and two others, the employee his Matthew Grimes of Aspen, Colorado and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates. Barrack has also faced scrutiny in connection with the investigation into Trump’s inaugural committee, though the lawsuit has nothing to do with that investigation. But he sat down for a deposition with the District Attorney General of Colombia in November, following the presidential election, as part of an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds by Trump’s inaugural Presidential Committee. Barrack testified that he was not interested in participating in the Trump administration, but he joined the inaugural committee to assist Trump with “the process of advancing what was on his agenda.” Barrack testified that he had known the Trump family since 1985 and had relationships with Trump, his wife Melania and Trump’s four grown children. “Donald Trump is the President of the United States, so an active friendship has become somewhat, somewhat more complex,” Barrack testified in November. “But yes, I consider him a close friend, yes.” Barrack recommended Manafort to Trump Barrack was one of dozens of Trump allies involved in the special council investigation. Witnesses were asked about Barrack’s proximity to Trump and his foreign contacts. When Mueller’s team interviewed him in 2017, members asked about some of the topics that ended up in his lawsuit. FBI memos from interviews with Mueller witnesses, previously obtained by CNN, show how Barrack used his friendship with Trump to help others but also to promote his secret foreign interests. Barrack lobbied Trump “for some time” to hire Manafort as campaign adviser in 2016 and arranged for Manafort to meet with Trump and senior campaign staff in Mar-a-Lago, according to testimony from Manafort deputy Rick Gates, who on later worked with Barrack on Trump’s inauguration committee and also worked for Barrack’s investment firm. Manafort got the job done quickly after the Mar-a-Lago meeting. According to FBI memoranda, Barrack told Mueller’s team that Manafort sent him an early draft of a speech Trump planned to deliver on US energy policy in May 2016. He said he sent some edits and suggestions. , but his ideas were rejected. He also said he perceived the Trump campaign to have a negative view of the Persian Gulf countries, which included the United Arab Emirates. But Barrack apparently did not tell Mueller that, according to his indictment; he returned with Emirati officials regarding the speech. Prosecutors said he wanted Trump to praise Emirates leaders by name, among other things. His accurate edits were not in the final word , but the indictment says his suspected Emirati holders were enthusiastic that Trump called on “our Gulf allies.” The FBI memoranda also reveal what Barrack thought of some of Trump’s controversial moves as president. Gates told investigators he was with Barrack in Washington when Trump abruptly fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 and that they agreed it was “Trump’s typical behavior to react without waiting for all the facts,” according to the memo. of the FBI. ‘Something very important to share’ Barrack came under new scrutiny in 2019 when Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accused Barrack of using his ties to the Trump administration to push for a business deal involving the transfer of U.S. nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, while, in some cases, taking advantage of the proposal. Zero Democratic report on Barrack’s alleged advocacy within the Trump administration for a Saudi Arabia nuclear technology deal. The Democratic House’s report included a text – referring to the Justice Department indictment – of Barrack claiming that Trump had offered him a foreign policy role in the Middle East. In the indictment sealed last week, prosecutors allege that Barrack and Grimes helped UAE officials gain access to the Trump administration and that Barrack was in direct and indirect contact with senior Emirati officials. Barrack and Grimes helped create a phone call between Trump and an Emirati-appointed official in the first month of Trump’s presidency, according to the indictment, and then advocated for the appointment of officials in the UAE-favored Trump administration, including Barrack himself. Barrack wrote in a text message that his appointment as ambassador to the UAE or envoy to the Middle East “would give ABU DHABI more power!” Prosecutors wrote that after the UAE and other Gulf countries severed ties with Qatar in 2017, Barrack’s aide sought to speak to Trump because he had “something very important to share … for the Middle East.” CNN reported last week that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge Barrack last year, but stopped doing so until a new administration arrives, according to people informed about the matter. Democrats, who have accused Trump and former Attorney General William Barr of using the Justice Department to protect Trump and his allies, are now calling for a general inquiry into the inspector if Barrack and others were given ” special treatment by the Department of Justice during the last Administration and whether his case had been improperly suppressed “.

CNN Sonia Moghe, Emma Tucker, Erica Orden, Paula Reid, Gloria Borger and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

