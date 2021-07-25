Storms leave cars and buses stranded in London Weather in the UK





Heavy rains have flooded roads and pipe stations in London after storms hit the south of England on Sunday. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for the storms that cover London and parts of the home county where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, which runs until 7pm on Sunday. A yellow warning for storms that could cause travel and power outages also covers a wider area south of Norwich to Plymouth and lasts until midnight. Social media users posted videos of partially submerged vehicles in south-west London, with heavier rain expected to fall as a bunch of storms returned to south-east England. Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said parts of southern Suffolk and the Isle of Wight could receive 100mm of rain within hours on Sunday evening. There are torrential storms again, he said. In the evening, from Norfolk to Bournemouth we will see some pretty live showers. Rapid streams, thunder and lightning, and potentially some hailstones are settling south. Keates said the storms were being caused by a convergence of air currents as heat on the Earth surface from the last heat wave rose to meet the coldest air in the atmosphere. Kingston Police, which oversees a neighborhood in the Amber Storm area, told drivers to drive carefully and remember they are not riding a submarine. Police closed a road near Queenstown Road station in south-west London, where three double-decker buses were stuck under a railway bridge, according to a reporter from Agence France-Presse. One driver said passengers had to get off after his bus started getting water. Other drivers in Walthamstow, north-east London, abandoned their vehicles as it rained heavily. Police said they were currently dealing with multiple floods in the east and that tunnels and roundabouts had been submerged. The rest of the country was predicted to experience a deadly, more determined end of the week as sunlight was expected in Scotland. Temperatures are expected to rise again in most countries on Monday as the storms are clear, with forecasts of 26C for London, 25C for Edinburgh, 24C for Cardiff and 22C for Belfast. The Met Office has forecast early clouds in some parts of the north and east which will move as far as Scotland, and sunny and rainy forecasts scattered across most countries throughout the day.

