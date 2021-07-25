IOC Modifies the Mask Ceremony for the Medal Ceremony





It is a very important Olympic moment. After each event, after the national anthem of the Olympic champions is played, the winners of the silver and bronze medals are welcomed to the top tier of the medal stand. There, they pose along with the winner for a photo. And this year, that last bit that caused a problem, and a change in the rules of the Games in between. Concerned that the medal-winning athletes were openly violating strict coronavirus protocols by removing their masks and posing with other competitors after the events, the International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday a modification to those ceremony procedures. Starting Sunday, the medal winners were allowed to pose for a while, and unmasked and socially distanced from their photo rivals. The protocol of the victory ceremony was adapted, the IOC said, to allow athletes to have a media image that captures their faces and emotions during a unique moment in their sporting careers, as well as to celebrate together the achievements of all medalists. .

But they, and the photographers, need to be quick about it. Under the new rules, the short window for photos should not exceed 30 seconds and at no point during this limited time should athletes be invited to join each other on the gold medal platform. They should stay on their dedicated platform while respecting the original distance. Only after a signal from an Olympic official will the medalists be allowed to join the winner on the top podium for a second set of images. They, the IOC said, should be developed with glowing masks.

