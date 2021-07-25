More than 250 convicted of child sexual abuse in the UK and Ireland while on the Scout | Scouts and scouts

More than 250 people in the UK and Ireland have been convicted of child sexual abuse offenses committed while in Scout leadership or other positions of responsibility within the Scout movement since the 1950s, according to the analysis, which raises questions about protection procedures.

For decades, the Scout movement has been promoted as offering the chance to experience adventure and gain life skills, but a summary of offenders shows that for many children it has led to abuses by someone trusting their well-being.

255 cases include convictions for rape, indecent assault, contemplation and possession, creation and distribution of obscene / pornographic images.

The cases date back to the 1950s but also include contemporary examples such as Oliver Cooper of Bognor Regis, who was jailed for six years in October last year on three counts of sexual assault, against two six-year-old girls, taking indecent photographs of a child and 13 counts of voyeurism. The deeds happened a little over two years ago.

Also last year, Graham Avison of Audenshaw, Greater Manchester, was jailed for five years and seven months in November after pleading guilty to four counts of indecent assault between 1991 and 1995 against a boy whom he began cleaning up by giving him small gifts such as chocolate bars.

Abbie Hickson, associate on the abuse team at the Bolt Burdon Kemp (BBK) lawyers, who compiled interactive map of scout abuse, said: The Scout Association must do much more to protect the safety of its scouts from sexually predatory predators. There is currently an ongoing culture where abuse is likely to be inadvertently alleviated and not actively prevented.

Much of their defense policy relies on the integrity of Scout leaders themselves, and depends on the individual who chooses to adhere to it. Importers It is important to remember that scouts who commit sexual abuse against scouts are by nature highly manipulative, secretive, deviant, and opportunistic individuals.

There should be a culture of transparency and trust and steps should be taken at all levels of the organization so that sexual abuse within scouts is actively prevented. When complaints are made, these should be thoroughly investigated and lessons learned, in order to prevent future abuse. Only then will today’s and future scouts be protected from these sexual predators.

BBK says the current number of perpetrators and victims is likely to be even higher than detailed in its interactive map, which was based on public registers, newspaper articles and independently verified documents, given that it includes only sentences. It does not include cases where victims did not report abuse or when prosecutors did not file charges because of difficulties in proving abuse when several years had passed or because the suspected abuser had died.

An example that is not included is that of Lucy Pincott, 27, whose case details have been made public for the first time. She says she was sexually assaulted many times by a young leader when she was 13 years old.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not file charges against its alleged abuser, but Pincott, represented by BBK, agreed to a 160,000 deal with the Scout Association (the UK’s leading scout body) last year after an independent review was very critical of her investigation into her complaint, though she did not accept responsibility.

Pincott said: I want the scouting to continue. It can be a great thing for many young people. However, they must be kept safe from those who would shoot them.

Many people will never recover from the harm of pedophiles and other sex offenders, especially when they are not trusted and predators remain protected.