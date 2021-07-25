Top 10 world news: IPL 2021 schedule published, Putin talks about deadly strike and more, World News





In an effort to encourage citizens to be vaccinated as soon as possible, Germany is planning to introduce puppies to unvaccinated people. Until now, unvaccinated Germans have been allowed to use all public spaces such as restaurants, cinemas and sports venues if they can give a negative Covid test result. However, this may change soon. Meanwhile, in the UK, many have accused newly elected health secretary Sajid Javid of lacking empathy for locals who have been following the rules and struggling to save themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus after he used word ‘cower’ in his notice of Covid recovery. In addition to coronavirus, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is continuing in full swing and BCCI has announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL 2021. Click on titles to read more Putin speaks of ‘deadly blows’ during the Russian warship parade Putin’s words came just a day after military officials announced the test of new advanced weapons. Some of these weapons come from the arsenal that Putin said was ‘invincible’. Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Mary Kom of India advances to the 16th Round Mary Kom reserved her place in the 16th Round after beating Hernandez Garcia Miguelina in the 32nd Women’s Flight Preliminary Round. Macron under pressure to apologize for nuclear tests in French Polynesia As French President Emmanuel Macron began his first official trip to French Polynesia, he faced pressure to apologize for the devastating impact of decades of nuclear testing. Cower? The remarks of the UK Secretary of Health for Covid cause trouble Shortly after UK health secretary Sajid Javids the announcement of a positive coronavirus test sent waves of fear across the country, it is now his recovery announcement that has sparked criticism. Germany to introduce curbs for unvaccinated people: Merkel’s aide An aide to German Chancellor Angela Merkel has revealed that the government is planning to impose some restrictions on the country’s unvaccinated people. Cricket: BCCI announces schedule for the remainder of IPL 2021 – check The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). The money-rich league will resume on September 19th. UK Government to launch surveillance application to fight overweight An app is being developed to monitor local spending habits and routines, such as shopping lists, execution orders, and more. People who buy more vegetables and fruits, or participate more in walking and jogging activities, will be given extra points and ‘free treatments’. DR Congo: Police shoot student for not wearing mask The victim was a student at the University of Kinshasa who was shooting the streets of the capital for a practical work project when he was shot by a police officer. Nigeria: Gunmen release 28 abducted students Gunmen who had abducted 121 students in northwestern Nigeria have released 28 other teenagers, AFP quoted school officials as saying. Students were abducted in the northwestern region of the country. Olympics: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina knocked out of doubles tennis in first round Sania and Ankita were leading in the first set with 6-0, but in the second set, the Ukrainian twin sisters took control and presented challenges to the Indian duo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-ipl-2021-schedule-released-putin-talks-of-lethal-strike-and-more-400584 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

