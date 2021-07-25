Coyote sightings, fatal dog attacks in Toronto this year

A coyote attack earlier this week in Scarborough left a dog with serious injuries.

Dorothy Kwan’s daughter, Lily Kwan, 10, pulled their little Yorkshire Macy Terrier for a walk and was injured being chased by a coyote. The dog tried to fight the coyote while defending Lili, but was left with major injuries and underwent surgery.

“This is a walk she has done many, many times,” Kwansaid said. “It is extremely disturbing. Shortly before this incident I discovered in a nearby park a coyote had approached a child and bitten them.”

Toronto data on coyote attacks show that since July 21, coyotes have attacked 10 dogs, of which five have died. This is from nine attacks in 2020, one of which was fatal.

With the number of attacks already reaching the total last year, many residents like Kwan have security concerns in their neighborhoods.

Canadian Nature Conservation spokesman Andrew Holland said the pandemic has resulted in an increase in the number of wildlife moving in urban areas.

“In the last 16 months, we have noticed a lot more wildlife in our communities,” Holland said. “It is certainly not uncommon for coyotes to go out into urban areas to look for food sources.”

Scarborough Center city councilor Michael Thompson says the incident with Kwan’s dog was “unfortunate” and said the city encourages people to protect themselves from wildlife.

He said the signal that warns people about coyotes is “something we should be watching”.

Across the Greater Toronto Area, more cities are also reporting growth.

In Mississauga, there have been 12 attacks since July 22, out of a total of 13 in 2020. In Vaughan, there have been three to July 22, out of a total of seven in 2020.

The city of Toronto says the largest interactions with coyotes are the result of a nearby food source. He warns residents not to feed the coyotes and not to leave food, including pet food, outside.