Belgians who are feeling bad after the biggest floods destroy the roads, wash the cars





The city of Dinant, Belgium, was being cleaned up on Sunday after the worst floods in decades, previous roads turning into torrents that left cars and sidewalks but killed no one. The flood followed a two-hour storm, which left roads strewn with rubble, wrecked cars and thick mud. Dinant was spared the deadly floods of 10 days ago that killed 37 people in Southeast Belgium and many more in Germany, but Saturday’s storm violence surprised many. “I have lived in Dinant for 57 years and I have overlooked something like that,” Richard Fournaux, the former mayor of the River Meuse, told social media. Rainwater flowing down steep roads wiped out dozens of cars, piling them up in a pile at a crosswalk and washing cobblestones, sidewalks and entire sections of asphalt as residents stared in horror through the windows. Locals clear mud covering the road in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday after heavy rains caused flooding the day before. In mid-July, deadly floods hit Belgium and Germany and also caused damage in Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland. (Nicolas Maeterlinck / BELGA / AFP / Getty Images) There was no accurate assessment of the damage, with city authorities only predicting it would be “substantial”, according to Belgian TV RTL. “In less than 20 minutes, the water rushed from here, up, then gradually rose. It became a stream, and the stream took all the cars away,” said local resident Pierre Coleau. Another resident, Andy Martinez, described the flood damage to his home. “Water came in, both in my living room and in the basement, and from the two holes I have in the alleys. Everything went in and everything was taken away,” Martinez said. WATCH | Officials point to climate change following deadly floods in Europe: As officials visit the devastating floods in Germany and Belgium, experts are pointing to the role of climate change in the heavy rains that led to the floods. 1:59 The French-speaking region of Belgium, France, was hit hardest by a renewed flood that came just weeks after 37 people died in flash floods. Belgian weather service RMI forecast further rain and issued storm warnings for Sunday.

