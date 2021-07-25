International
Contract firefighters want to join fire efforts before Christ, but say they face obstacles to doing so
Private fire companies from Alberta say they are eager to deploy to BCto to help control the fires, but despite repeated calls from officials, they have not heard a response.
Hundreds of fires are burning in the province and thousands of residents have been put on evacuation orders and alerts as fires move closer to homes and communities.
Last week Thompson County Sheriff Nicola Ken Gillis told the CBC that the lack of security staff and the need for more support at emergency operations centers have left staff “tired”.
“We are desperate for help but we are not getting it,” he said.
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson says he has advocated for more resources as fires have triggered several evacuation orders, alerts and highway closures on his trip.
“There’s definitely a good deal of concern in the area,” he said. “It’s hard to convince people that we have all the necessities covered when we see fires being left to burn.”
As of Saturday, there were just over 3,300 firefighters in BC, including 101 from Mexico and 72 from other Canadian provinces, according to BC Emergency Management
The federal government also announced it would send up to 350 military personnel to join the fire-fighting efforts in BC
The BC RCMP has sent about 100 officers and support staff to assist in fire evacuations and more are on standby to decide if needed.
Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth says he welcomes help from the military because fire sources for fire and support evacuated from BC are “cash”.
“I want to assure British Columbians that we are putting all the personnel and equipment available to fight fires in communities across our province,” Farnworth said during a news conference last week.
“Every opportunity is being pursued.”
But some contracting companies in Alberta that want to deploy their firefighters to help BC say they have faced significant setbacks.
Chris Liivam, president of the Arctic Fire Safety Services, said they have 40 firefighters ready to send in a notification moment, along with heavy equipment and fire trucks. If they got the call today, he said the crews could be in BC within three hours.
He said it was challenging to figure out which agency to contact. The company has signed a contract with BC Wildfire but has heard nothing more, and Liivam is desperate to move his staff as soon as possible to help.
“One of my brothers lost his house last year because of a fire, so I personally know how devastating the effects of a fire are on a person and their family and the anxiety, time and pain they go through. rebuilt, “he said.
Liivam said he has called other competing companies asking if they are experiencing the same thing, and the answer is always yes.
Heidi Lasante, vice president of Safety Boss Inc., said the company regularly sends information about what equipment and personnel it may make available to government agencies in BC, but never listens to them.
“It ‘s really disappointing,” she said.
“It’s a really disturbing situation knowing that we are not the only company available to help and we can go out and really make a difference there.”
In an email statement from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations, along with the BC Wildfire Service, the government says requests for assistance outside the province are made through the Canadian Forest Fire Center, which coordinates the allocation of resources within Canada, and firefighters must be trained to its standards.
They said contractors interested in supporting the fire effort should contact the representative agency in the province in which they reside.
