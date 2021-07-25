Alberta marks World First Day Drowning Prevention

A special flag-raising ceremony was held Sunday morning outside the Federal Building in Edmonton to mark the First Annual Day of Prevention of Drowning by the United Nations Defense.

At the side were a collection of first responses, the MLAs and Alberta Lieutenant Governor.

The flag will be flown every July 25 to observe the tragic and profound impact that drownings have on families and communities, as well as to highlight rescue solutions to prevent them.

Kelly Carter, CEO of the Alberta Life Rescue Association and the Northwest Territories, said the UN statement comes at a terrible time as the province sees more drownings this year than in the past two decades.

The World Choking Prevention Day flag will be raised every July 25 to raise awareness about the impact of the tragedy and highlight rescue solutions. (Gabrielle Brown / CBC)

“It ‘s really important to be aware that Albertans are changing their behavior, but also to be aware of how to be smart with water when they are recreating in, over and around water,” he said.

Alberta RCMP officers have responded to the deaths of 95 people by drowning in the last five years.

Assistant Commissioner John Ferugson said 16 of those drowned occurred in the first seven months of 2021.

“Many times the hardest part about accepting these tragedies is that they could have been prevented by increasing water safety knowledge and wider use of water safety equipment,” he said.

This is the idea behind the historic UN General Assembly resolution on global choking prevention, which passed on April 28 this year.

Ferguson said he hopes the adoption of an awareness day will help prevent tragedy in the future.

A recent analysis by the Life Rescue Association and Injury Prevention Center at the University of Albertalooked on drowning data in Alberta over the past 20 years.

She found, on average, for every fatal drowning there are six other non-fatal drownings that result in emergency department visits or hospital admissions.

Society president Sean Curran said it all adds to a deeply troubling and completely preventable cost.

“The economic cost of drowning in Alberta over the last 20 years is estimated to be around $ 25 million,” he said.

Contributing factors

Speakers highlighted a number of reasons that contributed to the increase in the number of drownings this year, including the recent heat wave that forced many Albertans in rivers and lakes to cool off.

Pandemic restrictions over the past year and a half have also played a role with the closure of recreation centers.

Carter said one particularly troubling statistic is that some 200,000 students in Alberta did not have the opportunity to take swimming lessons.

“This obviously increases the risk because people have not learned the skills to survive in swimming,” he said, adding that those who learned earlier may also have become rusty and less confident.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Chief Joe Zatylny says calls for water rescue have been particularly prevalent along the North Saskatchewan River. (David Bajer / CBC)

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Chief Joe Zatylny said water rescue calls are on the rise. He said the Edmonton fire reported 104 water rescue incidents last year, but 110 have already been responded to between January 1 and July 19 this year.

Zatylny said the calls are particularly prevalent along the North Saskatchewan River. He said rapid water could create dangerous conditions, even for first responders, and was warning residents not to make an effort to save them.

“Our teams have special training and equipment and are ready to help citizens in need. Please call 911 immediately and keep an eye on the person or animal, but do not go after them.”

First responders are encouraging everyone to keep in mind some safety tips to stay as safe as possible around the water.

These include wearing a life jacket, not just swimming, avoiding alcohol and cannabis, and an outdoor plan before you go out, such as considering water and weather conditions and the skill level of those involved.