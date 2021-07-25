Sydney COVID protests a sign of growing chaos across the state





There is so much hypocrisy and stupidity here. Morrison has often resisted blockages, but now that he needs something to blame besides low vaccination rates, he tends to talk them out; some in his government they seem to want them to be even harder. Daniel Andrews commented last week that it was not my job to open pubs in NSW it was small and misleading. Last week’s events make Berejiklians comment during the Melbourne June blockade that NSW would not give the dose to Victoria look both dirty and stupid. Every shift is indicative. Andrews clearly feels he has emerged from the bitter winter of recent years in a strong political position. Having put out one Delta blast and it looked like he could put out another one this week, he’s right. Morrison and Berejiklian are feeling strong pressure, something that the end of the Melbourne blockade will magnify. Gladys Berejiklian updates NSW on the COVID-19 situation on Sunday. Credit:Getty Images But mostly the shifts are a reminder of two facts: that politics never really disappeared during this crisis and that they can come back to bite you. Morrison has lacked power in so many COVID disputes. Finally, with vaccines, he is the man in charge. It is not hard to imagine a world in which Morrison may have found a way to run important vaccine supplies in NSW at this time. Unfortunately for him and NSW and, if this outbreak spreads again to other states, the whole country he blocked himself by favoring NSW earlier, for political reasons, and now there is no way he can look like he is doing it again. Every leader is vulnerable to such ironies because every leader has played politics in one way or another. It is not hard to imagine other prime ministers coming to repent of their decision not to help south-west Sydney if the virus re-enters their state for weeks or months.

Loading There is also a change of species, which is worth mentioning. NSW Treasury, Dominic Perrottet, a few weeks ago reportedly resisted this protracted blockade. Yesterday, however, he called for JobKeeper to be reinstated in the state. He is not at odds with his concerns about workers in need of financial support were one of his reasons for resisting the extension. Still, as a former colleague pointed out to me, his shift from being anti-blocking to JobKeepers’ call for return seems to confirm that the NSW government does not feel optimistic. The protesters on Saturday were clearly irritated. We are all disappointed now, for one reason or another. The difference is that most of us are exercising restraint, knowing that small, selfish outbursts are just that. In other words, we know that basic interest is not the way through this. Our leaders like to say such things were all in this together and so on – but lately they have not given the best examples. We should hope that our recent bad political weather was just a passing storm and not a longer shift in climate. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important days, stories, analyzes and most interesting insights. Register here.

