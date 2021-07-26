Storms cause immediate flooding in London, street dives and several train stations





London Metropolitan Police said the flood had caused “severe disruption” on North Circular Road, one of the main roads around central London.

Several London Underground train stations were severely flooded, disrupting services.

“The significant flooding affected services across the transport network,” a London Transport (TfL) spokesman said in an email to CNN.

Numerous stations on the rail network known as the Tube were closed, according to TfL Website

“With numerous bus routes in the diversion and some affected Pipeline and Rail services and closed stations, we strongly advise customers to check for the latest information before traveling to ensure they have a safe journey and calm, “the TfL spokesman said. Two hospitals in the London area, Newham University Hospital and Whipps Cross University Hospital, were affected by the rains. A Barts Health NHS Trust spokesman told CNN in a statement that both hospitals are experiencing operational issues due to heavy rainfall. “We are working closely with our local partners to resolve issues and maintain patient care and – while services remain available to people in an emergency – patients are required to attend alternative hospitals where they can, to helped to establish solutions as soon as possible, “the spokesman said. In the Worcester Park area, social media video of cars stuck in flood waters and lifeboats working in the area was featured. The London Fire Brigade said in a tweet that he had received hundreds of calls reporting floods across London. “We have now received more than 600 calls for flood incidents, including flooding of roads and properties, reports of collapsing ceilings and vehicles stuck in the water. Teams used specialized water rescue equipment to rescue five people from one car stuck in flood waters at #WorcesterPark, “the brigade said. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said the storms that erupted over London and southern England on Sunday came in record heat on Friday. “That very warm air collided with a low-pressure area near northern France. This resulted in the slow-moving storms produced by the deluges and prompted the UK Royal Service to issue an amber alert for 75-degree storms. up to 100 mm (3 to 4 inches)) rain is expected, “he said. “Half a dozen flood warnings remain in effect as water flow causes rivers to rise. “The heaviest of the rain should leave by Monday morning.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/25/weather/uk-london-floods-transport/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos