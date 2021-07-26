International
Insurers may increase premiums soon to offset the growing impact of Covid claims
The health insurance segment, which witnessed a 30.9 per cent jump in the June quarter, and life insurer coverage plans are likely to see an increase in premiums in the next two months on the eve of huge claims and losses , in the middle of the Covid pandemic.
This year, Covid life insurance claims have seen a jump of 4-5 times compared to last year. As a result, insurance companies have suffered losses, even large ones that were making profits for 10 years in a row. Health claims have also risen with the second Covid wave hitting insurers hard, an insurance source said.
With the third Covid wave expected at any time, prices will surely rise again. There is no way for insurance companies to be able to hold on to current prices as the provisions made were being exhausted in the second wave. Growth will be different for different companies and segments, he said. I have burned my fingers in Covid health claims, said an official of a PSU general insurer.
On the other hand, selling insurance, especially term coverage, has become a problem during periods of blockage. During the blockage period, insurers were unable to send people to laboratories or hospitals for medical examinations. Insurers were unable to send technicians to clients ’homes to perform the medical examination. Demand has grown and people want to buy policies, but compliance has been slow, an official said.
Despite all the hiccups, the demand for health policies has grown like never before. The health segment grew by 30.9 per cent to Rs 17,497 crore in the June quarter of FY22 which is significantly higher than the 7.4 per cent increase seen in the same period last year when there was a nationwide blockage. Incidentally, the increase in the premium of independent health insurers has been higher than the industry average in the first quarter. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the motor insurance segment had the largest share of the non-life insurance premium, a significant portion of which was given to the health sector. Independent private health issuers reported a steady premium increase of 1,556.9 crore in June 2021, demonstrating an increase of 46.6 percent.
Health gains at the expense of engines
Non-life premiums are expected to be driven by continued growth in the healthcare segment. Moreover, enhanced digital solutions, complemented by offline offerings, are expected to boost the premium growth of non-life companies. Meanwhile, the loss ratio could rise given the revival in Covid claims thus affecting finances, a Care Assessment report said. However, with Covid cases and rising deaths, insurance companies have, lately, become wary of some of them seeking vaccination certificates and stricter medical checks.
Before Covid, the number of people who had any medical condition with themselves or family members in the last six months would have been small. Given how Covid cases have increased, this number has automatically increased now because many of them have returned positively in recent months. As a result, the long-term insurance proposal enters the observation area where additional medical tests are required or may be postponed for 3 months.
As of June 22, out of 55,276 claims approached to insurance firms, nearly 88 per cent of the 48,484 claims amounting to Rs 3,593 Cro were settled.
On the other hand, insurance companies have settled about 80 per cent over 15.39 lakh of health claims exceeding an amount of Rs 15,000 crore since 22 June. Over 19.11 loop Covid health claims have been reported since June 22 as far as medical insurance or hospitalization is concerned.
Rejected claims for health coverage are only about 4 percent, while, in life, they are only about 0.66 percent, which is negligible.
Meanwhile, the non-life industry has continued its FY22 journey with a positive note. Growth in the June quarter was driven by the private sector growing at a much faster growth rate of 17.6 percent in Q1 Q1 compared to the public sector (growth of 9.1 percent in Q1 Q1). Non-life premiums are expected to be driven by continued growth in the healthcare segment.
Moreover, enhanced digital solutions, complemented by offline offerings, are expected to boost the premium growth of non-life companies. Meanwhile, the loss ratio could increase, given the resurgence of Covid claims thus affecting finances.
