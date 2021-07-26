Ministers will meet on Monday to sign other emergency probation sites for jobs in England hit hard by the pingdemik, so more workers can avoid the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days, amid rising warnings. chaos throughout the economy.

Rejection depots and police stations are among the places being considered for testing centers as the Covid-O cabinet subcommittee meets to discuss how to best avoid disruption of key services by the large number of people being isolated due to announcements from the NHS Covid-19 application

Some councils have said they are reducing the collection of bins to cope with the increase in staff staying at home after coming into contact with a Covid patient. But local government insiders suggest the challenges are much broader, hitting social care and many illegal services such as libraries. A council leader said it is likely they would be able to offer only one skeleton service in some areas in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, business groups say member companies in all sectors, from retail to mining, have to close key operations due to staff shortages.

The unions are reportedly preparing to tell workers to ignore government exclusion and stay home anyway.

Steve Hedley, Senior Assistant Secretary-General of the RMT, threatened to launch strike action over the scheme. Why do our people need to be infected with Covid? They are in a panic and are trying to force our workers to return to work where it is not safe, Hedley told Daily Telegraph.

We have discussed the possibility of taking action at a high level and I can say that nothing has been ruled out.

In a separate scheme, some staff appointed to critical sectors may receive an exemption from self-isolation; but the system requires their employer to get the impetus from Whitehall civil servants, a process that some councils say is taking up to 72 hours.

Ministers have repeatedly been forced to review their policy of excluding vital workers from self-isolation. It was originally intended to cover a small number of critical staff, but the government is now trying to create up to 2,000 testing sites.

These were first created in the food sector and allow staff in a specific workplace to avoid quarantine if tested daily and found to be negative.

Business groups including the CBI and the maker group MakeUK are urging the government to bring forward the August 16 date on which quarantine will be replaced by daily testing for people who have received two doses of the vaccine.

CBI Policy Director John Foster said: We need mass testing, not mass self-isolation, to address staff shortages.

He welcomed the daily testing regime, but said if the government believes it is safe, the next step should be to increase this pace at a pace.