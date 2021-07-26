The United States plans to stress the need for “defense” in future talks with China

General Joseph Dunford (L), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States and Chief of General Staff of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, General Fang Fenghui shake hands after signing an agreement at the Bayi Building in Beijing on the 15th August 2017. Mark Schiefelbein | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Undersecretary of State Wendy Shermanwill tells China in the upcoming talks that while Washington welcomes competition, there should be an equal playing field and defense to ensure ties do not escalate into conflict, U.S. officials said Saturday. Senior officials, briefing reporters ahead of Sherman talks in Tianjin with Chinese State Adviser and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday, said the world’s two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition. “It will underscore that we do not want strong and sustained competition to escalate into conflict,” a senior US administration official said ahead of the first high-level contact, face-to-face between Washington and Beijing on a monthly basis. both parties evaluate how they can facilitate heated ties. “The US wants to ensure that it has safeguards and parameters in place to manage relations responsibly,” he said. “Everyone should play by the same rules and on an equal playing field.” Shermanis is expected Sunday in Tianjin, southeast of Beijing. But a day before her arrival, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, warned that China would not accept the United States taking a “superior” position in relations. “If the US has not learned how to deal with other countries in the same way, then we have a responsibility to work with the international community to teach this lesson to the United States,” he said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website.

Following Sherman’s trip, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines next week, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India, signs of U.S. efforts to intensify engagement as China challenges U.S. influence in Asia. Sherman talks follow several months of fighting since the first high-level diplomatic meeting of countries under President Joe Biden in March. Chinese officials publicly laminated the United States at that meeting in Alaska, accusing it of hegemonic policies. US officials accused China of greatness. The Tianjin meeting would be a continuation of the talks in Alaska and “all dimensions of the relationship will be on the table,” the US official said on Saturday. Tit-for-tat sanctions Since Alaska, both countries have traded diplomatic ribbons on an almost constant basis. Most recently on Friday when Beijing sanctioned former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and other individuals and groups in response to U.S. sanctions over the suppression of democracy from China to Hong Kong.

With such weak bilateral ties, foreign policy experts do not expect significant results from Tianjin. If the talks go well enough, however, they could help lay the groundwork for a final meeting between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, perhaps on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Italy in October. “If trust exists, both sides can use these talks to discuss co-operation on bilateral issues such as the lifting of restrictions on diplomats and student visas, and on multilateral issues involving Iran, Afghanistan, Burma, climate change,” Wu Xinbo said. , director of American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said the trips from Blinken and Austin, as well as diplomatic efforts such as a second planned summit between Biden and leaders from Japan, India and Australia later during year, may have China felt closed. “The Chinese are obviously concerned that the US is making some progress in forming coalitions aimed at putting pressure on China,” she said. The Biden administration has sought to rally partners against what it sees as increasingly restrictive Chinese policies, including the treatment of minority Muslims in its Xinjiang region, which Washington says constitutes genocide. China denies it.