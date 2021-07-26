Archery was postponed due to typhoon forecast

TOKYO (AP) The latest in the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under major restrictions after a delay of years due to the coronavirus pandemic:

___

The Olympic archery schedule has been changed for Tuesday due to strong winds and rain from a forecast typhoon.

Morning sessions involving first round and second round matches are officially delayed until noon local time at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. But the afternoon session has been postponed.

The plan is to compose the matches on Wednesday and Thursday. The individual finals for men and women at the Tokyo Games are still scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

World is the first time the planned Olympic archery has been affected primarily by weather, according to World Archery. At the 2008 Beijing Games, there was an hour delay.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Maggie MacNeil has captured Canada’s first gold medal in the pool with a victory in the women’s 100m butterfly.

The reigning world champion touched first in 55.59 seconds, leaving Chinas Zhang Yufei (55.64) for first place. Australian Emma McKeon took bronze at 55.72, beating American teen Torri Huske by a hundredth of a second.

Huske came out quickly, as is her style, and seemed to be close to the front by about 10 feet ahead. But she faded in her final strokes and simply lost a place on the podium.

The American team was not awarded a medal for the first time in the swimming competition.

Sweden’s defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjstrm was seventh.

___

NBC says about 17 million people in the United States attended the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, a 36% drop from the start at the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

Nielsen says 17 million people include people who watched the ceremony live on NBC or online when it aired Friday morning and those who saw an edited version on NBC at the best of times that night.

NBC was unable to share how many people watched live and how many saw the version in prime time. The 26.7 million who watched the Rio opening ceremony include television and online viewership.

Nine years ago, when the Summer Olympics were held in London, the opening ceremony attracted an American audience of 40.7 million with a record.

It is difficult to say how much the slow start of the Tokyo Games reflects the declining interest in the Olympics, which were delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, or profound changes in the way Americans watch television. With the explosion of broadcasting as an alternative, ratings for live television have dropped significantly over the past five years.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Norways Kristian Blummenfelt has won the men’s triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britains Alex Yee.

New Zealand Hayden Wilde was third.

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to win a medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running. He finished 13th at the 2016 Rio Games.

Blummenfelt was fifth after 1,500 meters of swimming and 40 kilometers of cycling before moving on to victory in the final stage.

Britains Jonathan Brownlee, who won silver in Rio and bronze in London in 2012, finished sixth.

___

Defending champion Fiji has opened the race for seven of the men’s Olympic races with a 24-19 victory over Japan.

The highly favored Fijians scored in the first 30 seconds of the tournament, with Jiuta Wainiqolo posting the first points after Japan failed to control the ball from the start.

The Fijians went close to doubling the lead, but Wainiqolos tried to get a hand-footed from the ground resulting in Japan captain Chihito Matsui directing three-quarters of the field to equalize for the hosts.

The Fijians regained the lead, but, after the siren of the first half was heard, the Japanese, born in Fiji, Lote Tuqiri passed to give the hosts a surprising lead 14-12 at the break.

Japan, a surprise semifinal when seven-a-side rugby made its Olympic debut in 2016, extended the gap to seven points early in the second half before Fiji responded with two tests and did not allow a full-time mermaid to win. victory.