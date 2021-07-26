Oil prices manage a weekly profit while global crude demand holds





from Jill R. Shah IN 7/25/2021 (Bloomberg) – Oil pulled its first weekly gain to three in signs that global demand is holding up despite concerns that renewed spread of the virus could hamper recovery. New York futures rose 0.2% last week, fully recovering a sell-off on Monday driven by the rapidly spreading delta variant. Demand for fuel and road traffic from the US to Asia and Europe remains resilient, underscoring expectations that recovery has not derailed and global inventories will continue to shrink. The fact of the matter is that they would not see, at least in the US and Europe, a massive return to strict blockade, said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. Crude has collected nearly 50% this year as ongoing vaccination campaigns have led to openings again. This week’s data showed that demand for gasoline is back to normal in many of the largest consuming countries. Meanwhile, manufacturers of OPEC + and US clay shales have shown discipline in returning lattice supplies to the market. The 7.5% price drop on Monday came just a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Saudi Arabia and Russia concluded an agreement to gradually restore production they stopped during the pandemic. The modest increase in OPEC + eased fears about oversupply concerns. Everyone thinks they will flood the market, and then they take a step back and realize that, hey, they are increasing because supply is burning, said Phil Streible, head of market strategy at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. The recent drop in prices is a buy option and Brent prices should reach $ 100 a barrel next year, a group of analysts at Bank of America Corp said in a recent note to customers. Prices: West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery added 16 cents to settle at $ 72.07 a barrel in New York on Friday.

Brent for the same month rose 31 cents at the end of the session to $ 74.10 a barrel. This week, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes Inc. suggested that the return to U.S. shale patch will slow this year as companies keep cap on spending. Despite a strong recovery in crude prices in 2021, the shale industry is largely resisting the addition of new supply. Still, the virus continues to pose a challenge. The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games began in an almost empty stadium in Tokyo, amid a record number of new Games-related infections. In China, there are signs that a new explosion at the airport in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing has spread quietly to other provinces. Related coverage: The United States is swimming with so much jet fuel that even this summer can not escape the market.

Reliance Industries Ltd., led by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, posted worse-than-expected quarterly earnings as India Covid-19’s second brutal wave caused local blockages and damaged its energy and retail businesses. minority.

Vitol Group has paid a record $ 2.9 billion to its executives and staff through stock purchases so far this year as the world’s largest independent oil trader recorded its best results ever in 2020.

