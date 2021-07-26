Sierra Leone: Abolition of the death penalty a great victory





Reacting to the news that Parliament voted on July 23 to abolish the death penalty in Sierra Leone, Amnesty Internationals West and Central Africa Director Samira Daoud said: Parliaments vote in favor of abolishing the death penalty in Sierra Leone is a great victory for all those who campaigned tirelessly to send this cruel sentence into history and a strengthening of the protection of the right to life. Parliaments vote in favor of abolishing the death penalty in Sierra Leone is a great victory for all those who campaigned tirelessly to send this cruel sentence into history and a strengthening of the protection of the right to life. Samira Daoud, Director of Central Africa and Africa of Amnesty International

Now that the abolition bill has been passed by Parliament, President Julius Maada Bio must, without delay, sign it into law and commute all death sentences. The President must also ensure that Sierra Leone immediately adheres to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, with a view to abolishing the death penalty. “Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception because it violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment that has no place in our world. Background On July 23, 2021, the Parliament of Sierra Leone voted in favor of a Bill abolishing the death penalty. The bill is required to obtain the consent of President Julius Maada Bio before it becomes law. In February, President Bio formally issued directives for the death penalty to be abolished by Sierra Leonean laws. In May, in response to calls from the international community in Geneva during the United Nations Periodic Universal Review in Sierra Leone, the Deputy Minister of Justice announced the commitment of the cabinet of President Julius Maada Bios to completely abolish the death penalty. Amnesty International’s latest report on the global use of the death penalty shows that recorded death sentences increased in Sierra Leone in 2020 compared to 2019 from 21 to 39. However, no executions took place in 2020; seven death sentences were commuted by the President; and 94 people were on death row at the end of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, 22 African countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/07/sierra-leone-abolition-of-death-penalty-a-major-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos