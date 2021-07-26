New Zealand agrees to repatriate suspected Isis member who grew up in Australia | New Zeland





New Zealand has agreed that a suspected Islamic State member who grew up in Australia could be repatriated from Turkey along with her two young children, a decision Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said was not taken lightly. The woman was an Australian-New Zealand dual citizen until Australia revoked her citizenship and refused to reverse the decision, prompting a furious response earlier this year from Ardern, who accused Australia of relinquishing its responsibilities. On Monday, Ardern said the government had taken into account our international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular issue, including the fact that children are involved. As most New Zealanders know, I made very strong representations in Australia that she should be allowed to return there, Ardern continued. it [the womans] the family moved to Australia when she was six years old and she grew up there before leaving for Syria in 2014, with an Australian passport. Unfortunately, Australia would not reverse the renunciation of citizenship. However Australia has subsequently assured us that it will actively consult with New Zealand if any such case arises in the future. New Zealand is unable to remove citizenship from a person and leave them stateless, and as New Zealand citizens this country is the only country where they can currently reside legally. The woman and her two children were taken by officials in Turkey in February when they allegedly tried to enter the country illegally from Syria. Planning for the return of families to New Zealand has involved the police and several other agencies, but the details of those arrangements will be kept private for security reasons. Ardern said it was up to police to decide whether any New Zealanders suspected of links to a terrorist group would be investigated under local law. Agreeing on a managed return was the right step in this case, but we reserve the right to look at each case in the future case by case based on New Zealand’s best interests, Ardern said.

