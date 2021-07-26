Tunisian president accused of launching ‘coup’ after ousting PM, freezing parliament

The Tunisian president ousted the government and froze parliament on Sunday, urging crowds to fill major cities in support of a movement that dramatically escalated a political crisis but which his opponents called a coup.

President Kais Saied said he would take over executive power with the help of a new prime minister, in the biggest challenge to date for a 2014 democratic constitution that divided powers between the president, prime minister and parliament.

Crowds of people quickly flooded the streets of the capital, chanting and blowing trumpets in scenes reminiscent of the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and sparked the Arab Spring protests that rocked the Middle East.

However, the degree of support for Saied’s moves against a fragile government and divided parliament was unclear, and he warned against any violent response.

“I warn anyone who thinks of using weapons … and whoever fires a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets,” he said in a statement televised.

People celebrate in Tunisia after Saied’s announcement on Sunday. (Fethi Belaid / AFP / Getty Images)

Years of paralysis, corruption, declining public services and rising unemployment had already irritated many Tunisians in their political system before the global pandemic hit the economy last year and COVID-19 infection rates soared this summer.

The protests, called by social media activists but not backed by any of the major political parties, took place on Sunday with much anger centered on the moderate Islamic party Ennahda, the largest in parliament.

Ennahda, banned before the revolution, has been the most consistently successful party since 2011 and a member of successive coalition governments.

Its leader Rached Ghannouchi, who is also speaker of parliament, immediately labeled Saied’s decision “a coup against the revolution and the constitution” in a phone call to Reuters.

“We consider the institutions still standing and the supporters of Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution,” he added, raising the possibility of confrontations between Ennahda and Saied supporters.

Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamic party Ennahda, addresses supporters during a rally against Saied in Tunis on February 27th. (Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters)

Another party leader, Karama, and former president Moncef Marzouki both joined Ennahda to call the Saied movement a coup.

“I urge the Tunisian people to pay attention to the fact that they imagine this as the beginning of a solution. It is the beginning of the fall into an even worse situation,” Marzouki said in a video statement.

Disputes over the constitution, economic reforms

Crowds of tens of thousands lined the streets of Tunisia and other cities, with several people setting off fireworks, for hours after Saied was announced as helicopters all around.

“We are liberated from them,” said Lamia Meftahi, a woman celebrating in central Tunisia after Saied’s statement, speaking of parliament and government.

“This is the happiest moment since the revolution,” she added.

Saied gather in the streets and launch explosions in Tunis on Sunday. (Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters)

Saied said in his statement that his actions were in line with Article 80 of the constitution and also cited the article to suspend the immunity of members of parliament.

“Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, betrayal and robbery of human rights,” he said.

The president and parliament were both elected in separate popular votes in 2019, while the office of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichitook last summer, replacing another short-lived government.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi was seen in Tunisia in September 2020. (Riadh Dridi / Associated Press)

Saied, an independent with no party behind him, vowed to review a complex political system plagued by corruption. Parliamentary elections meanwhile yielded a fragmented chamber in which no party held more than a quarter of the seats.

Disputes over the Tunisian constitution were intended to be settled by a constitutional court. However, seven years after the constitution was adopted, the court has not yet been installed following disputes over the appointment of judges.

The president has been mired in political disputes with Mechichi for more than a year as the country faces an economic crisis, an imminent fiscal crisis and a flagrant response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO | Protesters, police clash in Tunisia:

Under the constitution, the president has direct responsibility only for foreign affairs and the military, but after a government mess with vaccination centers last week, he told the military to take responsibility for the pandemic response.

The rate of increase in infection and death in Tunisia has increased public anger towards the government while the country’s political parties were doing bicke.

Meanwhile, Mechichi was trying to negotiate a new loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was seen as essential to avoid a pending fiscal crisis as Tunisia struggles to finance its budget deficit and future debt repayments.

Disputes over economic reforms seen as necessary to secure the loan, but which could hurt ordinary Tunisians by ending subsidies or cutting public sector jobs, had already brought the government close to collapse.