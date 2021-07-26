Covid-19 claims to exceed 50% of Q1 health payments; 16,000 crore cleaned







Insurance companies have already settled claims of more than 16,000 Cro Rs due to Covid and the numbers are still growing, according to industry executives.

According to the head of health insurance PolicyBazaar Amit Chhabra, in the first wave of the pandemic, claims for Covid treatment were one third of total health claims. This fell to 31% while the first wave fell in the December quarter even when the share of private treatment increased. Prior to the second wave of strikes, there was a significant drop in Covid hospitalization cases and an increase in electoral procedures, which resulted in Covid's claims percentage at 14%.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Covid claims are expected to be more than 50%. Even now claims are coming for reimbursement for hospitalization and home treatment. Another reason for the increase in Covid claims during the first trimester is the decline in other diseases due to blockage. There are fewer accidents. Eating drops, so the chances of contracting infectious diseases also drop and elective surgeries like cataract and knee replacement are postponed, Chhabra said. On the other hand, Covid has led to increased demand for health insurance. The premium collected for health insurance has increased to 58,572 crore in FY21 from Rs 51,674 crore in FY20.

As insurers learn to live with Covid claims, they are creating health insurance products keeping that in mind. A key aspect of Covid is that consumables make up a large portion of hospital bills, which are not covered by standard health policies. Insurers are now drafting policies that cover consumables.

