Political unrest in Tunisia deepens as the President fires the Prime Minister, freezes parliament





President Kais Saied said he would take over executive power with the help of a new prime minister, in the biggest challenge yet for Tunisia’s democratic system introduced in a 2011 revolution.

Crowds of people quickly flooded the capital and other cities, chanting and blowing trumpets in scenes reminiscent of the revolution that sparked the Arab Spring protests that rocked the Middle East.

However, the degree of support for Saied’s moves against a fragile government and a divided Parliament was unclear, and he warned against any violent response.

“I warn anyone who thinks of using weapons … and whoever fires a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets,” he said in a statement televised.

Hours after the statement, military vehicles surrounded the Parliament building as people nearby chanted and sang the national anthem, two witnesses said. Years of paralysis, corruption, declining public services and rising unemployment had already irritated many Tunisians in their political system before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy last year and coronavirus infection rates rose this summer. The protests, called by social media activists but not backed by any of the major political parties, took place on Sunday with much anger centered on the moderate Islamic party Ennahda, the largest in Parliament. Ennahda, banned before the revolution, has been the most consistently successful party since 2011 and a member of successive coalition governments. Its leader Rached Ghannouchi, who is also the speaker of parliament, immediately labeled Saied’s decision “a coup against the revolution and the constitution” in a phone call to Reuters. “We consider the institutions still standing and the supporters of Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution,” he added, raising the possibility of confrontations between Ennahda and Saied supporters. Another party leader, Karama, and former President Moncef Marzouki both joined Ennahda to call the Saied movement a coup. “I urge the Tunisian people to pay attention to the fact that they imagine this as the beginning of a solution. It is the beginning of the fall into an even worse situation,” Marzouki said in a video statement. Celebrating the crowds Crowds of tens of thousands lined the streets of Tunisia and other cities, with several people setting off fireworks, for hours after Saied was announced as helicopters all around. “We are liberated from them,” said Lamia Meftahi, a woman celebrating in central Tunisia after Saied’s statement, speaking to Parliament and the government. “This is the happiest moment since the revolution,” she added. Saied said in his statement that his actions were in line with Article 80 of the constitution and also cited the article to suspend the immunity of members of Parliament. “Many people were deceived by hypocrisy, betrayal and robbery of human rights,” he said. The president and parliament were both elected by separate popular vote in 2019, while Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi took office last summer, replacing another short-lived government. Saied, an independent with no party behind him, vowed to review a complex political system plagued by corruption. Parliamentary elections meanwhile yielded a fragmented chamber in which no party held more than a quarter of the seats. Disputes over the Tunisian constitution were intended to be settled by a constitutional court. However, seven years after the constitution was adopted, the court has not yet been installed following disputes over the appointment of judges. The president has been embroiled in political squabbles with Mechichi for more than a year as the country faces an economic crisis, an imminent fiscal crisis and a blazing pandemic response. Under the constitution, the president has direct responsibility only for foreign affairs and the military, but after a government mess with vaccination centers last week, he told the military to take responsibility for the pandemic response. The rate of increase in infection and death in Tunisia has increased public anger towards the government while the country’s political parties were doing bicke. Meanwhile, Mechichi was trying to negotiate a new loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was seen as essential to avoid a pending fiscal crisis as Tunisia struggles to finance its budget deficit and future debt repayments. Disputes over economic reforms, seen as necessary to secure the loan but which could hurt ordinary Tunisians by ending subsidies or cutting public sector jobs, had already brought the government to the brink of collapse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/25/africa/tunisian-president-sacks-prime-minster-intl-hnk/index.html

