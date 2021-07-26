Bangladesh: Complete the suppression of freedom of expression online

Bangladeshi authorities must end the suppression of people’s rights to freedom of expression online and urgently repeal the Draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) if it cannot be amended in accordance with international human rights law and standards, Amnesty said. International at a new conference released today.

Conference, There is no room for disagreement examines cases under the DSA – a law containing overburdened and vague provisions that give authorities broad police powers online – against 10 individuals who have been subjected to a wide range of human rights violations, including disappearances forced, arbitrary detention and torture, simply for criticizing powerful people on social networks.

Bangladesh has at least 433 people incarcerated under the DSA since July 2021, most of whom are being held on charges of publishing false and offensive information online.

Actions taken by the authorities under the jurisdiction of the DSA show how dangerous it has become to speak out and express dissenting views in Bangladesh today Saad Hammadi, Amnesty Internationals South Asia Activist



Those targeted include journalists, cartoonists, musicians, activists, entrepreneurs, students and even a farmer who cannot read or write, among others. In one case, writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in prison after languishing there for 10 months without trial on charges under the DSA. One prisoner claimed he had been tortured.

The actions taken by the authorities under the DSA jurisdiction show how dangerous it has become to speak out and express dissenting views in Bangladesh today. These unnecessary restrictions on various forms of expression have sent shockwaves through Bangladeshi society and severely curtailed the space for independent media and civil society organizations. Bangladeshi authorities should release all detainees held solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression, said Saad Hammadi, Amnesty Internationals South Asia Activist.

The DSA gives arbitrary powers to law enforcement agencies to conduct searches, seize equipment and its contents, and arrest individuals without warrant simply for a comment they may have shared online in violation of their right to liberty. of the expression provided for in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) to which Bangladesh is a party.

We remind the Bangladeshi authorities of the recommendations they received from several UN member states during the last Universal Periodic Review of countries in May 2018, regarding the taking of concrete measures to bring all legislation, including the DSA , in accordance with ICCPR, said Saad Hammadi.

Introduced in October 2018, the DSA is increasingly being used to stifle dissent on social media, websites and other digital platforms, with sentences that can extend to life imprisonment. Authorities have targeted critical voices on the pretext that they have made false, insulting, derogatory or defamatory statements online.

Even before its adoption, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and the situation of human rights defenders raised concerns about the DSA draft. Several UN member states in Bangladesh UPR recommended the government change the DSA to ensure freedom of expression online. The government, despite accepting these recommendations, has so far failed to deliver on its promise and continues to undermine the right of people to freedom of expression.

On February 26, 2021, rights activist Ruhul Amin was arrested for a Facebook post criticizing the Bangladeshi government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. He was subjected to intrusive interrogation and imprisoned for 45 days before being released on parole.

Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested in May 2020 for criticizing the Bangladeshi government response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Facebook. Denied the condition at least six times, he reportedly died of a heart attack in prison on February 25, 2021.

Mushtaq Ahmed should not have spent a single minute in jail, much less his last ones. Many provisions in the DSA are criminalizing conduct that should not constitute an offense in the first place. We urge the authorities to break with this practice of using the law as a weapon against dissent, Saad Hammadi said.

Criminalization of free speech

Amnesty International has found a disturbing pattern in which the authorities are arming sections 25 (Transmitting, publishing, etc. of offensive, false or threatening information), 29 (Publishing, transmitting, etc. of defamatory information) and 31 ( Misdemeanor and punishment for deteriorating law and order, etc.) of the Act to target and harass critical voices.

The Dhaka-based Cyber ​​Court, which holds cybercrime trials, including cases brought under the DSA, registered 199 cases pending between 1 January and 6 May 2021. Amnesty International found 134 of those cases that clearly specified sections DSA. Eighty percent of those cases (or 107 out of 134) were filed under both Articles 25 and 29 of the DSA.

The briefing reveals that cases against six in 10 individuals filed all three of these sections of the DSA, with sections 25 and 31 used against the other three individuals.

The way in which defamation is criminalized under the Digital Security Act shows the serious shortcomings of a criminal approach to defamation, where the law is further instrumentalized to silence dissent. Amnesty International calls on the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that defamation is treated as a civil, non-criminal matter.

Widespread abuse of DSA

Cases against eight in 10 individuals presented at the conference have been raised by lawmakers, members of the ruling Awami League party or law enforcement officials.

Mushtaq Ahmed should not have spent a single minute in jail, much less his last ones Saad Hammadi, Amnesty Internationals South Asia Activist



Emdadul Haque Milon, a pharmacist and contractor, said a local political leader of the ruling Awami League party had arrested him on March 3, 2020 under the DSA for a Facebook post where he criticized Bangladeshi government invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn 100 of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the de facto or first president of Bangladesh. Emdadul Haque Milon claimed that the politician had stopped him from submitting a proposal for a government contract which then went to the politicians groom. He was released on bail after 23 days.

A law enforcement official told Amnesty International that it was their responsibility to contain criticism against the government. However, international human rights law is clear that criticism of the authorities can never be legitimately punished.

The Dhaka Cyber ​​Court has dismissed nearly 50 percent of cases (or 97 out of 199) during the period under review for lack of merit and evidence. This, however, did not detract from the human rights violations that people have suffered, including facing detention for various periods even before cases were brought to trial.

The volume of DSA cases rejected by the court demonstrates the way in which powerful people in Bangladesh have armed the law to silence dissent. UN member states that expressed concern about the right to freedom of expression during the Bangladesh UPR should continue to raise concerns about ongoing violations under the DSA and work with the authorities to implement their recommendations to ensure that voices critics will not be silent, said Saad Hammadi.