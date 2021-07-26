FPT Program Invests in Intertec International, Strengthening Offshore Delivery Capacities in the Americas





HANOI, Vietnam – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Vietnam leading technology firm, FPT Software, today announces its investment in global IT service provider Intertec International (Intertec), aiming to strengthen its distribution capabilities off the North American coast. With this strategic investment, FPT Software and especially its North American subsidiary, FPT USA Corp., can provide access to tech delivery centers off the coast of Intertecs in Costa Rica and Colombia and leverage the experience of Intertecs America’s wealth. Latin (LATAM). This agreement enables FPT Software to address its growing customer demand for Agile software engineering and to overcome time zone differences between its IT professionals and customers. The investment enables Intertec to use the resources of FPT Software, including its innovative digital products and services and its network of distribution centers worldwide, to obtain larger projects from a global approach. We have known FPT Software, its people and its management for quite some time now and have worked on a number of successful joint ventures. Investing in the FPT Program will help us accelerate our growth and build the infrastructure, technical skills and tools of the owner. We are excited to be in line with an organization that shares our ideals to provide exceptional customer value and proactive commitment. said Intertec International CEO Rickard Hedeby. This agreement represents a strong commitment to our customers. Although the US is our target market, investing in nearby destinations like Costa Rica and Colombia offers up to 30 percent of cost savings while still providing time, language and culture alignment. We will also gain access to a highly skilled IT workforce, said FPT Americas CEO Dang Tran Phuong. Costa Rica and Colombia are attractive service hubs and popular outsourcing destinations in the LATAM region, so I believe there is great potential for us to tap into. “By combining the geographical advantages of the regions, business-friendly government policies, our digital solutions and the technical knowledge of both companies, we aim to help more customers at an accelerated speed while saving costs.,” He added. The investment in Intertec International complies with FPT Softwares strategy choose its mix of offshore delivery models, near and inland to support customers 24/7. Prior to this move, FPT Software has established 22 development centers located in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to improve its response and help its clients achieve their market acceleration goals. After two decades of leading Southeast Asia in external IT resources, FPT Software shifted its strategic focus to digital transformation in 2019. The company aims to become a provider of digital IT transformation services and $ 1 billion by 2024. About FPT software FPT Software is a global provider of IT technology and services based in Vietnam, with more than $ 513 million in revenue and 18,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company offers world-class services in the Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR / VR, BPO, etc. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, one hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics and Transportation, Utilities and more industries. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com. About Intertec International Intertec International is an IT & Technical Services company founded in 2002, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices throughout the US, UK and Nearshore Technology Centers in Costa Rica and Colombia. Intertec International offers technology solutions and services for the Fortune 500 and medium-sized enterprises in a variety of vertical markets. Managing IT industry-specific challenging software is one of Intertecs core competencies. Its organizational flexibility also allows it to offer customized solutions for new industries in our portfolio using proven methodologies for launching and implementing programs. Intertecs experience and subject matter expertise include industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, CPG, logistics, technology and aerospace.

