Shakeel Abbasi remembers the times when he wore the jersey of the national hockey team in Pakistan

Once a prolific striker for the men’s squad, Abbas now thinks he made a big mistake in taking hockey as a career when, as he says, many options were open to him as a promising athlete.

I made a big mistake choosing hockey over cricket. I was very good at both, but I preferred our national sport [hockey]. Sometimes, I feel it was a big mistake, Abbas, a three-time Olympian, told Al Jazeera.

The 37-year-old experienced center-forward, once regarded as one of the best young hockey strikers in the world, is able to get ready to cope now playing professional hockey leagues in England, the Netherlands and Malaysia.

Even those evils are not developing due to the coronavirus pandemic. These are definitely testing periods for me because someone needs money to survive, he said.

This is happening to a player who has served his country for years, played in three Olympics, two World Cups and eight Champions Trophy tournaments. I feel sorry for the kids when I see them playing hockey.

Abbasi, born in the year Pakistan last won three Olympic gold medals (Los Angeles 1984), won several medals while representing the national team more than 300 times from 2003 to 2014.

Missing from Tokyo 2020

But such is the state of hockey in Pakistan that the former captain is not alone in his battles.

Pakistan has suffered a staggering and steady decline from consistently being among the top four to weakening to 18th in the final standings.

The Tokyo Olympics are the second time in a row that Pakistan has missed the multi-sport event. He also failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup for the first time in history and finished a poor 12th in the 2018 edition.

For a country that has won three Olympic golds and a record four world titles, losing the back-to-back Olympics is nothing short of a disaster for followers.

Heartbroken to watch hockey in Pakistan in its current state, hockey fan Moezuddin Qureshi, 51, told Al Jazeera.

The national anthem of Pakistan to honor the golden winning team at the Olympics remains my best memory. It used to be a matter of great pride for us. We grew up playing street hockey, but now our kids know nothing about the sport because we are nowhere in a sport we have ruled for decades.

Pakistan’s last Olympic presence was in London 2012 [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Some fans and experts have concluded that hockey in Pakistan is dead, while others, showing little optimism at best, consider it a fan.

Pakistan began its Olympic voyage with a silver medal in Melbourne in 1956, before heading a better four years later to Rome, breaking India’s belt with six straight gold medals.

Two silver and one gold medal followed in the next three Olympics ahead of a bronze in 1976 as the team consolidated its position among the superpowers.

His first lost podium came in Seoul 1988 before taking a bronze medal in Barcelona four years later their last Olympic medal so far.

Not adapting to modern hockey

The decline of hockey in Pakistan began in the 1980s.

Some experts believe that the introduction of artificial turf in the 1970s began to affect the performance of Pakistani and Indian players. Both were labeled grass kings.

The game evolved over the years, demanding a better physical condition, but analysts say Pakistan was left behind in the race.

Cricket, the country’s most popular sport, is also blamed for the decline of hockey as many schools and educational institutes replaced hockey uniforms with cricket.

Officials of the Hockey Federation of Pakistan (PHF) have faced charges of embezzlement and misuse of government funds in addition to being widely criticized for poor planning.

Pakistan won its last Olympic medals in 1992 [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Legends that led Pakistan to glory in the past have also been accused of selfish behavior by analysts.

Our former players constantly opposed the appointments of foreign coaches, but when they had the opportunity to coach the national team, they consistently failed. Our failure to adapt to modern hockey has affected us greatly, Sardar Khan, a sports journalist and former hockey commentator, told Al Jazeera.

Foreign coaches were hired to help Pakistan adapt to modern hockey, but they did not get enough time due to opposition from former players.

PHF also did not manage hockey properly. They did not give players the opportunity for merit. I remember us [the media] we had to raise our voice for Sohail Abbas as well [record international goal scorer with 348 goals] to introduce him to the team, Khan said before ruling out the popularity of cricket as a reason for the destruction of hockey in Pakistan.

The popularity of cricket is by no means a reason because cricket has always had more commercial value than field hockey.

Meanwhile, Samiullah Khan, who played in the Golden Age, acknowledged that the former players were unable to serve hockey well in Pakistan, but described a number of other factors for the current state of the sport in the country.

Many former players have been shopping for positions [in the PHF] but this is just the tip of the iceberg, Sami Allahu, well known as the Flying Horse, told Al Jazeera.

We lack dynamic officials to lead PHF. In our time as players, we have been fortunate to have such officials who have sincerely worked for the game. Club-level politics has also ruined the sport.

The funds, which PHF received, were not used properly. We do not have modern equipment. Places in big cities like Karachi were centralized, making them inaccessible to local players.

But the former captain remains optimistic about Pakistan being able to regain its lost status.

If we work hard and manage hockey properly, we can see significant results within four years. Talent still exists, but the government must support the game as it once did in the past. Departments should provide jobs for hockey players, who should be financially protected.

There is a need to start hockey leagues in our country by bringing in sponsors to provide financial incentives for players.

Abbas echoed these views, calling the introduction of leagues essential to the revival of hockey in the country.

It takes effort from PHF but for that, we need competent officials at the top, which is not the case now, he said.

Retired Brigadier General Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is the current president of PHF, holding the post since 2015, while former player Asif Bajwa is serving as secretary since 2019, in his second term in office.

Despite the results, performance and rankings, Bajwa, who represented Pakistan from 1991 to 1996, argued that hockey is not in a hopeless state.

We may be 18th on paper, but technically we are still number eight, Bajwa told Al Jazeera.

The dramatic drop in the rankings of Pakistanis was caused after interim PHF officials decided to skip the 2019 Pro Pro Hockey League matches. It was a catastrophic decision. He gave us the penalty with points and a big fine from FIH [hockeys world governing body] which is why we failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, he said.

But Bajwa, who also served in the same post from 2008 to 2013, acknowledged that a lot of work was needed to get the game back on track.

First, our players need international exposure which requires travel. We need funds for this but we are not as rich as our cricket board.

Hockey has also become an expensive sport. Changes like replacing wooden sticks with graphite sticks have increased costs. Even Astroturf requires a lot of funding.

Many are planning to set up our local hockey. We are working with provincial governments and working to establish centers at the regional level. We will soon start working on promoting the game in schools.

We also have plans to start the leagues, he said.

Hockey is in our blood. Once this pandemic is over and things start to get back on track, we will definitely make a turn.

But former Pakistani goalkeeper Imran Butt, who played international hockey from 2009 to 2018, remains convinced.

It is high time to get rid of illusions and accept reality. “If we had played more games, we could have gone lower in the standings,” Butt told Al Jazeera.

PHF needs to come up with a good plan for the good of the players. Only the implementation of a proper plan is the way forward for us.

PHF should work for hockey because lip service alone would not get us anywhere.