China says the planned EU carbon border tax violates trade principles





An employee monitors molten iron spilled into a container at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province September 9, 2013. REUTERS / Stringer

Beijing, July 26 (Reuters) – China said on Monday that the European Union’s plan to impose the world’s first carbon border tax would widen trade climate issues in violation of international principles and hurt economic growth prospects. The European Commission this month outlined plans to impose a Carbon Boundary Regulation (CBAM), or CO2 tariff, on pollution from 2026, forcing some importing companies into the European Union to pay carbon costs at the border for carbon-intensive products such as steel. Read more “The CBAM is essentially a unilateral measure to extend the issue of climate change to the trade sector. It violates WTO principles … and (will) seriously undermine mutual trust in the global community and economic growth prospects.” , said Liu Youbin, a spokesman for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said at a news conference. He reiterated China’s position that each country’s response to climate change should take into account its level of economic development, and said the CO2 tariff would severely undermine countries’ willingness and ability to address the issue. As the world’s leading producer of industrial raw materials such as steel and cement, China may suffer more from the tariff tariff scheme, researchers at the Tsinghua University Center for Industrial Development and Environmental Governance said in a paper published in May. . However, they said the impact would fade over time and there was no evidence that the tariff would have the opposite long-term impact on China’s development. Guotai Junan Futures said in a note that the border tax could encourage China to base carbon prices on its national emissions trading scheme at EU reference prices. Since its launch on July 16, China’s long-awaited scheme has recorded trading volumes of 4.83 million tonnes, with an average price of 51.7 yuan (6.8 euros) per tonne. This compares with an average of more than 50 euros in the EU carbon market. (1 euro = 7.6353 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; Edited by Kim Coghill and Richard Pullin Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/china-says-ecs-carbon-border-tax-is-expanding-climate-issues-trade-2021-07-26/

