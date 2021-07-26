Britain’s Daley, Lee earn diving gold

TOKYO (AP) The latest in the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under major restrictions after a delay of years due to the coronavirus pandemic:

___

ALERT MEDAL

Britains Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won gold in the men’s 10-meter synchronized dive, ending any chance of a clean-up from China at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Daley and Lee sealed their victory with an excellent final dive and got a perfect 10 from the judges. Every brand other than one was a 9.0 or 9.5.

Daley and Lee finished with an overall score of 471.81 points, beating Chinas Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by just 1.23. It was the first Olympic gold for Daley, the star of British diving. He had previously claimed a pair of bronze medals.

The Chinese team had a strong final dive, waiting at the edge of the pool to set their scores. As the signs grew, the British contingent at the mostly empty stand erupted in applause. Daley and Lee, looking nervously from the pool deck, threw their fists and hugged when they realized the gold was theirs.

The bronze went to the Russians Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev with 439.92.

___

ALERT MEDAL

American shooter Amber English has set an Olympic record to overthrow the reigning women’s skate champion Diana Bacosi of Italy.

English, ranked no. 1 in the world, hit 56 of 60 targets to return from the U.S. Olympic team for the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Bacosi faced the Englishmen hitting 47 of 50 shots to reach the final, but lost her third attempt and a chance to repeat as Olympic champions.

Chinas Wei Meng took the bronze after setting a world record in qualifying.

___

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics say 153 people accredited for the Games have tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan since July 1.

It includes a total of 19 athletes who tested positive in Japan from July 1 to Sunday. Some of those athletes are residents of the Olympic Village, where 16 people tested positive.

Those people fled apartment blocks overlooking Tokyo Bay to stay in quarantine hotels.

___

The International Tennis Federation says Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the doubles tournament with partner Wesley Koolhof.

The eighth round duo were scheduled to play Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand. Daniell and Venus took a tour of the quarterfinals.

Roer is placed in isolation.

___

A second judoka has dropped out of the Olympics before facing Israel’s Tohar Butbul in the 73kg division.

Olympic officials say Sudanese Mohamed Abdalrasool did not show up to face Butbul in their 32-round round on Monday, despite having tried earlier.

The International Judo Foundation did not immediately announce a reason why Abdalrasool did not compete, and the governing body did not respond to requests for comment. Sudanese Olympic officials also did not immediately comment.

Algeria Fethi Nourine was sent home from the Tokyo Games and was suspended by the IJF on Saturday after withdrawing to avoid a possible 32-match round with Butbul. Nourine had to face Abdalrasool for the right to meet Butbul.

Abdalrasool is the world-ranked 469th judoka in his weight class, while the achieved Butbul is seventh.

Nourine also left the 2019 World Judo Championships, before being scheduled to face Butbul.

___

Momiji Nishiya from Japan has won her first Olympic women’s skateboard race.

The 13-year-old gave the host nation a gold rush at the street event a day after Yuto Horigome won the men’s race.

Rayssa Leal, a 13-year-old from Brazil, won the silver. This is her second place on the skateboard after Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler took silver on Sunday in the men’s race.

The women’s bronze went to Funa Nakayama, also from Japan.

___

The men’s volleyball team from Russia has defeated the United States in action action.

The Russians took control when they held two match points before taking the second set 27-25 to take a 2-0 lead. The Americans gathered to win the third set before falling 25-23 in the final set for their first tournament loss.

The US had included France in its pool opening match. The ROC team is now 2-0 after beating Argentina in their first match.

In an early pool match Monday, Iran beat Venezuela 3-0 for the second straight victory.

___

Naomi Osaka is in the third round of the tennis tournament in Tokyo.

The host country superstar stepped up her game when she had to win 6-3, 6-2 against 49th-ranked Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic to reach the last 16 at Ariake Tennis Park.

Osaka ranked second will face next to either the 2019 Open French runner-up Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic or Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.

___

The men’s surfing race at the Olympics has been delayed 90 minutes due to the tide at Tsurigasaki Beach, about 90 miles east of Tokyo.

The International Surfing Association, the governing Olympic sports body, said the low tide combined with the changing weather has destabilized the quality of surf conditions for the big sports debut.

The call came at the end of eight 1-on-1 warm-ups for the women’s competition, and now the men’s game is postponed again to start at 1:18 pm local time.

Such delays are not uncommon in competitive surfing, as it is probably the only organized sport that also depends on an uncontrollable weather variable and is defined by an uneven playground in the ocean.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Caeleb Dressel is on his quest for six gold medals at the Tokyo Games, leading to an American victory in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Dressel gave the US an edge she never gave up, swimming her first leg in 47.26 seconds.

Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker kept the Americans ahead before Zach Apple returned to an anchor of 46.69 to leave no doubt in the end.

The US won in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver at 3: 10.11, with bronze going to Australia at 3: 10.22.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Australias Ariarne Titmus defeated American Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Titmus won one of the most anticipated racing games, capturing the gold medal with the second fastest time in history.

Titmus, who crawls to almost full length in the middle of the eight-lap race, turned on the speed to touch it in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds.

Olympic defending champion and world record holder Ledecky set for silver this time at 3: 57.36 – the fourth fastest time ever recorded.

No one else was even close. The bronze went to Chinas Li Bingjie at 4: 01.08.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Britains Adam Peaty has repeated as Olympic champion in the men’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Peaty was perhaps the safest in the Olympic pool, being the first man to break 58 and 57 seconds in his signing event. He posted the fifth fastest time in history (57.37 seconds) to blow up the field.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands asked for silver at 58.00, while bronze was given to Italys Nicolo Martinenghi at 58.33. American Michael Andrew was next in 58.84 – the second consecutive final in which an American swimmer finished fourth and was denied a medal.

___

The Olympic archery schedule has been changed for Tuesday due to strong winds and rain from a forecast typhoon.

Morning sessions involving first round and second round matches are officially delayed until noon local time at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. But the afternoon session has been postponed.

The plan is to compose the matches on Wednesday and Thursday. The individual finals for men and women at the Tokyo Games are still scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

World is the first time the planned Olympic archery has been affected primarily by weather, according to World Archery. At the 2008 Beijing Games, there was an hour delay.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Maggie MacNeil has captured Canada’s first gold medal in the pool with a victory in the women’s 100m butterfly.

The reigning world champion touched first in 55.59 seconds, leaving Chinas Zhang Yufei (55.64) for first place. Australian Emma McKeon took bronze at 55.72, beating American teen Torri Huske by a hundredth of a second.

Huske came out quickly, as is her style, and seemed to be close to the front by about 10 feet ahead. But she faded in her final strokes and simply lost a place on the podium.

The American team was not awarded a medal for the first time in the swimming competition.

Sweden’s defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjstrm was seventh.

___

NBC says about 17 million people in the United States attended the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, a 36% drop from the start at the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

Nielsen says 17 million people include people who watched the ceremony live on NBC or online when it aired Friday morning and those who saw an edited version on NBC at the best of times that night.

NBC was unable to share how many people watched live and how many saw the version in prime time. The 26.7 million who watched the Rio opening ceremony include television and online viewership.

Nine years ago, when the Summer Olympics were held in London, the opening ceremony attracted an American audience of 40.7 million with a record.

It is difficult to say how much the slow start of the Tokyo Games reflects the declining interest in the Olympics, which were delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, or profound changes in the way Americans watch television. With the explosion of broadcasting as an alternative, ratings for live television have dropped significantly over the past five years.

___

ALERT MEDAL

Norways Kristian Blummenfelt has won the men’s triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britains Alex Yee.

New Zealand Hayden Wilde was third.

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to win a medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running. He finished 13th at the 2016 Rio Games.

Blummenfelt was fifth after 1,500 meters of swimming and 40 kilometers of cycling before moving on to victory in the final stage.

Britains Jonathan Brownlee, who won silver in Rio and bronze in London in 2012, finished sixth.

___

Defending champion Fiji has opened the race for seven of the men’s Olympic races with a 24-19 victory over Japan.

The highly favored Fijians scored in the first 30 seconds of the tournament, with Jiuta Wainiqolo posting the first points after Japan failed to control the ball from the start.

The Fijians went close to doubling the lead, but Wainiqolos tried to get a hand-footed from the ground resulting in Japan captain Chihito Matsui directing three-quarters of the field to equalize for the hosts.

The Fijians regained the lead, but, after the siren of the first half was heard, the Japanese, born in Fiji, Lote Tuqiri passed to give the hosts a surprising lead 14-12 at the break.

Japan, a surprise semifinal when seven-a-side rugby made its Olympic debut in 2016, extended the gap to seven points early in the second half before Fiji responded with two tests and did not allow a full-time mermaid to win. victory.