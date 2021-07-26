Australia Covid-19: Sydney cases expected to rise after anti-blockade protest as two accused of allegedly hitting police horse





Thousands of people violated the coronavirus measures and marched through the center of Australia’s largest city on Saturday, heavily unmasked and holding banners with anti-vaccination messages and clashing with police. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the protests “reckless” and “selfish”. Protests also erupted in other major cities, including Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

More than half of Australia’s 25 million people – including those in the capitals of Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide – are still living under blockade to stop the eruption of the highly contagious Delta variant. Disappointment is growing due to blockages and the slow spread of vaccines in the country.

On Sunday, New South Wales (NSW) police said 63 people were arrested during the demonstrations and authorities have launched an investigation to find any participants.

Hundreds of fines have been issued for health breaches, including 107 in the last 24 hours related to Saturday’s protest, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told a news conference Monday. He said 10,000 reports have been made by the general public about a criminal hotline and investigators have identified more than 200 people.

“We have created a strike force and they will continue to investigate and prosecute any individual we can identify or they will be arrested or given tickets,” Fuller said. Images and footage from the protests appear to show a police horse being pushed or hit by protesters. NSW-mounted police later posted an image on Facebook saying one of their horses, named Tobruk, was unharmed and was enjoying the gifts of “carrots, apples, licorice, chocolate and bunches of flowers” donated by benefactors . “Our handsome brave Tobruk safe and unscathed after his horrific meeting today. Thank you all again for your words of support,” NSW-mounted police said Following the incident, a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with illegal gathering, cruelty to animals and violation of Covid directives. Another man, 36, was also charged with assaulting a police officer, cruelty to animals and violating Covid directives. Both men were conditionally rejected, police said. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejkilian said she was “disgusted, disappointed and heartbroken” with protesters who had taken to the streets after four weeks of blockades. The NSW government has warned it is likely to be forced to extend Sydney’s strict home stay order after the declared July 30 date. Asked if mass protests could lead to a prolonged deadlock, Berejkilian said, “I hope it will not be a hindrance but it can be.” “Such events can trigger super dispersive events,” she added. Prime Minister Morrison said Sunday, “People understand that there are frustrations with blockages. But this kind of behavior does not help anyone. Selfish behavior does not help anyone.” The comments come as Australia recorded another high number of daily new Covid-19 cases, and New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 145 new cases aired in the country and two more deaths Sunday. It follows 164 daily infections reported in the state on Saturday, according to the health ministry. Berejkilian warned residents to be vigilant as one of the two people who died Sunday was a woman in her 30s “without pre-existing conditions”. Just over 15% of the Australian adult population over the age of 16 has been fully vaccinated, according to the federal health ministry on Thursday. Australia has recorded almost 33,000 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with about 1,000 cases in the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 913 people in total have died, JHU said. “I can’t stress enough how contagious – it’s cruel as contagious – this virus is. It is spreading like we have never seen before,” Berejkilian said, urging residents to stay home. Following reports of more protests next Saturday, NSW Police Commissioner Fuller warned that there would be a heavy police presence. “We will take the land very early. You will be arrested,” he said.

CNN Sydney Angus Watson and Hilary Whiteman in Hong Kong and Pauline Lockwood in Hong Kong contributed to the reports.

