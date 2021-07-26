Ending Bitter 3-Month Blockade, Samoa Leader Acknowledges Electoral Loss





A three-month constitutional crisis that had rocked the Pacific island nation of Samoa ended Monday as its long-serving leader finally conceded an electoral defeat, leaving the seat to the first female prime minister in the country’s 56-year history. . The next leader, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, is scheduled to take office on Tuesday. The critical breakthrough in Samoa’s political stalemate came four days ago, when the Court of Appeals ruled that an impromptu swearing-in ceremony held by the party. Fiames had held in May after being shut down by Parliament was constitutional. FAST here is the government, the outgoing Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, said for the party Mrs. Fiames as he promised supporters Monday that he would lead a worthy opposition. We will be present at every session of Parliament, so we can keep the tasks we are called to do from our constituencies. Mr Malielegaoi, 76, who has been the country ‘s leader for 22 years, had fought hard to keep his office since the April 9 election ended in dead heat. After an undecided final legislator threw his support after Ms. Fiame, giving her party a slim parliamentary majority, Mr. Malielegaoi refused to accept his defeat, claiming that he had been appointed by God to lead the country.

In the months of return and political turnaround that followed the election, both parties claimed that a coup had taken place, splitting families and resulting in dozens of judicial challenges. After the judiciary awarded a series of victories to Ms. Fiame, the country’s head of state who holds a regular ceremonial position left for a remote village instead of chairing her swearing-in ceremony. Mrs. Party Fiames held her ceremony under a tent near Parliament.

Samoa, a normal peaceful nation without any army of its own, has rarely recognized political instability, albeit at the cost of being a virtual one-party state. Mrs. Fiame, 64, a former MP for Mr Malielegaois, was a well-established political figure for herself before forming her own party last year. We’ve never seen this kind of disruption in our country before, said Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson, a Samoa-based researcher and journalist. I have never tried this in my whole life before. The lines are crossed. It’s very similar to what happened in the US with Trump.

Still, even after months of political intrigue, analysts hailed the ruling courts on Friday as a victory for the rule of law. This situation has proven the Constitution of Samoa, its political system and especially the judiciary, said Kerryn Baker, an expert on the region at the Australian National University. I think Samoans will take heart from the fact that their systems are strong and they can withstand these challenges. Mrs. Fiame, dressed in cardinal red in her first public appearance since the verdict, acknowledged the difficulty of previous months. It’s a new day, she said. I offer my deepest gratitude to you, the people of Samoa, and in particular I recognize the dignity with which you have patiently and patiently waited, peacefully and respectfully, for the conclusion of the trial.

