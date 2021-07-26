As China flourished, it ignored climate change. Now Must.





China’s dizzying growth over the past four decades has raised growing cities, where there had been villages and agricultural land. Cities lured factories, and factories lured workers. The boom brought hundreds of millions of people out of the poverty and rural hardships they once faced. Now those cities face a troubling new challenge to adapt to the extreme weather caused by climate change, an opportunity few thought of when the country began its extraordinary economic transformation. Rapid civilization, rapid urbanization has in a way made the challenge more difficult to face. No weather event can be directly linked to climate change, but the storm that flooded Zhengzhou and other cities in central China last week, killing at least 69 on Monday, reflects a global trend that has seen deadly floods recently in Germany and Belgium, and the extreme heat and fires in Siberia. The floods in China also highlight the environmental weaknesses that accompanied the country’s economic boom and may still undermine it. China has always had floods, but like Kong Feng, then professor of public policy at Tsinghua University in Beijing, wrote in 2019, the flooding of cities across China in recent years is a general manifestation of urban problems in the country.

The huge expansion of roads, subways and railways in cities that were blown almost overnight meant that there were fewer places where rain could be safely absorbed disrupting what scientists call the natural hydrological cycle.

Besimi Chan, a professor of geology with the University of Nottingham in Ningbo in eastern China, said the cities of the countries and ka 93 with populations of more than one million modernized at a time when Chinese leaders made climate resistance less of an advantage than economic growth. If they had a chance to build a city again, or plan one, I think they would agree to make it more balanced, said Mr. Chan, who is also a visiting member at the Institute Research Water @ Leeds of the University of Leeds. China has already taken some steps to start addressing climate change. Xi Jinping is the country’s first leader to make the issue a national priority.

As early as 2013, Mr. Xi promised to build an ecological civilization in China. We must maintain harmony between man and nature and pursue sustainable development, he said in a ADDRESS in Geneva in 2013. The country has nearly quintupled the area of ​​green space in its cities over the past two decades. He introduced a pilot program to create sponge cities, including Zhengzhou, that better absorb rainfall. Last year, Mr. Xi vowed to accelerate emissions reductions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. It was a tectonic shift in policy and could prove to be one in practice as well.

The question is whether it is too late. Even if countries like China and the United States rapidly cut greenhouse gases, heating from those already emitted is likely to have long-term consequences. Rising sea levels now threaten China’s coastal metropolises, as increasingly severe storms will hit inland cities that, like Zhengzhou, are sinking under the weight of hastily planned development, with buildings and infrastructure ever built. improperly. Even Beijing, which was hit by a deadly flood in 2012 that left 79 dead, still lacks the drainage system needed to eliminate rainfall from a major storm, despite capitals shining architectural monuments showing China’s status in growth. In Zhengzhou, officials described torrential rains that fell last week as a once-in-a-thousand-year-old storm that no planning could have prevented.

However, people have wondered why the city’s new subway system was flooded, blocking passengers as the water was constantly rising, and why an intelligent tunnel under the city’s third ring flooded so fast that people in cars had little time to escape.

The deteriorating impact of climate change could pose a challenge for the ruling Communist Party, given that political power in China has long been linked to the ability to master natural disasters. A public environment a few years ago about toxic air pollution in Beijing and other cities ultimately forced the government to act. “As we have more and more events like the ones that have happened in recent days, I think there will be more national realization of the impact of climate change and more reflection on what we need to do about it,” Li said. Shuo, a climate analyst with Greenpeace in China. Urbanization of Chinas in some ways has made adjustment easier. It has displaced millions of people from rural areas that had far less protection against repeated floods. This is why the number of recent floods has been in the hundreds and thousands, not in the millions, as there are some the worst disasters in the history of the country Were The Zhengzhou experience, however, underscores the scale of the challenges ahead and the limits of easy solutions.

Once a mere junction south of a turn in the Yellow River, the city has expanded exponentially since China’s economic reforms began more than 40 years ago.

In 2016, the city was one of 16 selected for a pilot program to expand green space to mitigate the flooding of the sponge city concept. The idea, not unlike what planners in the United States call low-impact development, is to channel water away from dense urban spaces into parks and lakes, where it can be absorbed or even recycled. Yu Kongjian, dean of the School of Landscape Architecture at Peking University, is credited with the popularization of the idea in China. He said in a telephone interview that in its rapid development since the 1980s, China had turned to designs from the West that were unsuitable for the extremes the country’s climate was already experiencing. The cities were covered with cement, colonized, he said, by gray infrastructure.

In his view, China should revive and update ancient wisdom, leaving aside natural spaces for water and greenery as ancient farmers once did. Under the program, Zhengzhou has built more than 3,000 miles of new drainage, eliminated 125 flood-prone areas and created hundreds of acres of new green space, according to a article in Zhengzhou Daily, a state-owned newspaper. One such area is Diehu Park, or Butterfly Lake Park, where weeping willows and camphor trees surround an artificial lake. It only opened last October. It, too, was flooded last week. Sponges absorb water slowly, not quickly, Dai Chuanying, a park maintenance worker, said on Friday. If there is too much water, the sponge cannot absorb it all. Even before the flood of past weeks, some had questioned the concept. After the flood-free city in 2019, China Youth Daily, a party-run newspaper, complained that the large costs on projects had not resulted in significant improvements.

Others noticed that sponge towns were no cure. They had never thought of torrential rain like the one in Zhengzhou on July 20, when eight inches of rain fell in an hour.

Although the sponge city initiative is an excellent sustainable development approach to rainwater management, it is still debatable whether it can be considered the complete solution for flood risk management in a changing climate, said Konstantinos Papadikis, dean of Design School at Xian Jiaotong – Liverpool University in Xian. The factories that have spurred China’s growth also pumped more and more gases that contribute to climate change, while also polluting the air. Like countries everywhere, China now faces the task of reducing emissions and preparing for the effects of global warming that seem increasingly inevitable. Mr Chan, the professor, said that in China the issue of climate change has not been as politically polarizing as in, for example, the United States. This can make it easier to build public support for the changes that local and national governments need to make, many of which will cost money. I know about cities, land use issues are expensive, but we were talking about climate change, he said. We were talking about the next development for the next generation or the next generation, the next generation. Li You have contributed to the research.

