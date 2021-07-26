Tunisian President Suspends Parliament and Fires Prime Minister





The president of Tunisia’s CAIRO fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and took control of the country late Sunday after massive anti-government protests across a nation struggling with deepening health and economic crises. The moves by the president, Kais Saied, were seen as a threat to the only democracy that emerged from the Arab Spring protests a decade ago. A major political party, Ennahda, called it a coup against Tunisian democracy and its constitution and a betrayal of every Tunisian, urging Mr Saied to reverse his decisions immediately. Tunisia is the only Arab Springs success story and that story does not end here, Ennahda said in a statement. We call on all international supporters of democracy to unite to speak out immediately against this injustice and to demand the immediate restoration of our Parliament. The North African nation has been in political extremism for months as Mr Saied faced off in a power struggle with Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Parliament Speaker Rachid Ghannouchi. The country has suffered for years from high unemployment, poverty and economic paralysis that led many to question the profits of the revolution, and the coronavirus pandemic has recently overwhelmed the health system, with Tunisians dying from Covid-19 to the highest degree. high in the Middle East and Africa.

Mr Saied has hinted for months at expanding his authority as president by refusing to swear in ministers and blocking the formation of a constitutional court, raising alarm among opponents and political analysts. In response to the chaos in the spread of Tunisia Covid-19 vaccinations last week, Mr Saied removed control of the Tunisian coronavirus response from the health ministry and handed it over to the military. The president announced in a statement broadcast on state media and posted on Facebook that he would dismiss Mr Mechichi, take executive power with the help of a new government appointed by him, oust Parliament for 30 days and lift the immunity of lawmakers. He said he was doing so to maintain the country’s security and independence and to protect the normal functioning of state institutions. Mr Saieds’ actions came amid widespread protests across the country on Sunday in which Tunisians demanded the dissolution of Parliament. Videos posted on social media showed crowds cheering, falling, shouting and waving Tunisian flags after the president announced the dismissal of Mr. Other videos showed that Mr. Saied was passing his way through a dense crowd of supporters along Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the capital Tunisia’s main street, where revolutionaries gathered during the 2011 protests that toppled its then-dictator, Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

The next step for Tunisia is unclear. In his statement, Mr Saied secretly said a decree would be issued in the coming hours regulating these extraordinary measures that circumstances dictated, adding that the measures would be lifted when those circumstances change.

When Mr Saied was elected in 2019 as a foreigner in politics in what was the second free presidential vote in the history of the countries, many Tunisians hoped he could turn things around. He still enjoys strong popularity and a reputation for incorruptibility among many in the country, and many Tunisians applauded his actions on Monday. But after appointing Mr Mechichi as prime minister last year, Mr Saied later refused to swear in 11 ministers linked to the new head of government, leading to allegations that he was going beyond his constitutional powers. Mr Mechichi was backed by Mr Gannouchis Ennahda’s party, which has consistently garnered support in the parliamentary elections but whose strength has proved divisive due to its Islamic background. The 2014 Tunisian Constitution divides executive power between the president, the prime minister and the speaker of parliament. But Mr Saied cited Article 80 of the Constitution, which he said allowed the president extraordinary powers, and said he had consulted with Mr Mechichi and Mr Gannouchi and held an urgent meeting with other officials before acting. . However, Article 80 gives the president such powers only if there is an imminent threat. And Mr. Gannouchi denied being consulted on Sunday in a statement on Ennahdas Facebook page.

Mr Gannouchi also condemned what he called a coup and called the suspension of Parliament unconstitutional, illegal and invalid. The assembly remains in place and will fulfill its task, he added. Nada Rashwan contributed to the report.

