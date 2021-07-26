International Food Aid Plantation Program tidings





BANGKOK, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –On the weekend of July 24-25, 2021Despite the torrential rain, teams from the three Plantations International offices in Thailand all joined local Pattaya authorities to distribute thousands of food parcels to families most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since its inception, Plantations International strongly believes in the importance of established support for the local communities in which it operates at the grassroots level. And urgently filling humanitarian holes that overcrowded and underfunded municipalities are unable to fill. Click herefor photo. Also, according to Mr. Garath Cookson, Director of International Plantations Operations for the ASEAN.on region Friday, September 24th. This year, PlantationsInternational is hosting an annual golf charity tournament at the prestigious Thana City Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand. All proceeds from the event will be distributed based on a preliminary proposal from the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham). Mr Cookson went on to say that this year’s charity golf tournament should have double the participants in last year’s event held at the Laguna Golf Club in Phuket, Thailand. About Plantations International With offices, plantations and representatives throughout Asia, Europe, and Africa, Plantations International Enterprise Agroforestry Group is a multinational plantation and farm management company that specializes in providing sustainable agricultural and forestry services or “agroforestry” to its clients. Plantations International has clients ranging from private individuals to large landowners and corporate investors. We place our teamwork, innovation and passion for creating “Ethical and Sustainable Capital” at the heart of everything we do. Plantations International Media Contact For further information regarding Plantations International Thailand, please contact: God. Garath Cookson ASEAN Operations Director Plantations International Co. Limited 4th floor, fashion office building Sukhumvit Soi 13, Bangkok Thailand 10110 Office:+66 3313 5380 Email:[email protected] http://www.plantationsinternational.com Similar images plantations-international.png Plantations International View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantations-international-food-relief-relgram-301340776.html BURIMI Plantations International

