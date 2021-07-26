World War II veteran reflects as 98th birthday approaches News, Sports, Work

International
PARKERSBURG – At the age of 18, Parkersburg native Ray Brown was called up for military service for World War II in March 1944.
“I grew up with a gang of kids (in South Parkersburg),” Tha Brown. “And three of us went to the Army together in the same clothes. “And the two of us came back.”
As Brown prepares to celebrate his 98th birthday on July 30, he recently reflected on his time in Europe fighting major military conflicts including the inflated battle in December 1944.
Brown initially served in the 17th Air Division, Infantry 193 Glider, First Battalion Company A. After graduating from Parkersburg High School in February 1944, he was quickly pushed to basic and maneuver training for his position and was sent to Europe from the end of 1944.
“And in fact, the point is that we thought our old division was calling for being sent to the South Pacific,” Said Brown, recalling his surprise. “Because of the Germans, everything ended with our opinion. And then they made the Bulge advance. “
The Battle of Bulge was an offensive campaign launched by the Germans towards the end of World War II that took place in forested regions between Belgium and Luxembourg. It was the largest battle fought during the war and American forces were the leaders of the victims.
“They put us by truck on the front lines,” Brown said as he indicated he was wearing white sheets along with other battalion members to mingle in the heavy snow. “And we went to Bastogne, [France, a municipality of Belgium.]”
From there, Brown’s battalion company would fight, many sacrificing their lives for freedom.
“We had no time for anything; “There were only our rifles and a 60-millimeter mortar and a 30-caliber machine gun, that’s all we had against the Germans.” Tha Brown. “And their artillery, they exploded on us. We went back down. We entered a house. “And there were 47 of us 150 plus.”
After the bounce battle, Brown was hospitalized in France for 54 days to treat severe leg freezing. This gave him a Purple Earth.
After his release, what was left of his company joined the Company B Battalion, and Brown continued to invade Germany from the air on March 24, 1945.
“There were more planes in the air than there were in Normandy,” Brown said of the day when two planes and a Douglas C-47 Skytrain hit. “When the planes landed, we dispersed.”
The pilots were steel rods covered with canvas without motors or controls.
“We sat in an orchard, and she removed both arms,” Tha Brown. “We had a load of ammunition tied up in the middle of the plane and there were 15 people on the plane.”
Brown would stay in Germany until the end of World War II.
“We thought we were going to the South Pacific,” Tha Brown. “They put us on a ship… the captain came in [announcing] and said listen to this, listen to this, listen to this, Japan has surrendered and I will go to Boston. “
Brown continued to take a 30-day job and came home for Labor Day 1945 to reunite with family and friends. His bakery was extended several times and he was officially discharged from service on November 11, 1945, as a first private class after returning briefly to Fort Meade in Maryland.
“I came out of the chapel with my discharge in hand, my little bill,” Tha Brown.
He continued to rush to Union Station in Washington DC to catch a last-minute train back in Parkersburg.
“The conductor of that train was moving, and he said, ‘Come on, you can do it,'” Tha Brown. “I ran there, I got on a train, and he took my bag and me and pulled me up there.”
Brown returned to Parkersburg and married a woman named Loraine, whom he had met in high school, but told her he would go to war and did not want her to wait for him because he was not sure. if he will do it again.
While in France, he was in the northeastern region of Lorraine and had bought a handkerchief reminiscent of his Lorraine at home. He would later give it to her. They were married on December 30, 1945.
“She (the marriage) was the most important thing in my life, the best thing that ever happened to me.” Tha Brown. “We have been married for 55 years. “We had three children and we never got into a fight.”
Brown would continue to work for Sears for nearly 40 years, Peoples Bank for over 10 years and most recently Carl’s Pawn Shop, which was owned by his daughter Diane’s husband.
Brown went on to be decorated with other awards for his service, such as the three-star Middle East Service Ribbon, a World War II victory ribbon, and an African Theater World War II Victory Ribbon.
